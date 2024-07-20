Canadian Tire has more than 1,800 products on sale this weekend — up to 50% off BBQs, air fryers, coolers & more
Who needs Prime Day when you have Canadian Tire's epic summer sale?
Amazon Prime Day is over, but deal hunters have a brand new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's hot sale. For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on barbecue essentials, kitchen appliances, cleaning products and more.
More than 1,800 items are included in the Canadian Tire sale, giving Canadians a chance to shop and save on seasonal and home essentials. We scoured through the pages of products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $70 off this Ninja Air Fryer. To shop this deal and more, scroll below.
Best Canadian Tire kitchen deals
Ninja's 3.8-litre, 1550-watt air fryer has a wide temperature range from 105°F to 400°F, cooking up to two pounds of French fries in minutes.
The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System does it all. The versatile coffee machine brews single-serve to carafe-sized drip coffee and can even make cappuccinos and lattes.
This stand mixer offers 12 speeds, a 5.5-quart capacity and features a powerful 500W motor that handles the heaviest mixing tasks.
This 7.5-litre air fryer offers two independent baskets, so you can air fry, broil, roast and more in less time.
This Hamilton Beach Non-Stick Panini Grill Press/Sandwich Maker allows you to enjoy restaurant-quality toasted sandwiches right from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Best Canadian Tire outdoor and patio deals
Offering a wide temperature range from 180° to 500°F, this 8-in-1 wood pellet grill and smoker features 700 sq. in. of cast iron cooking space.
Do you have camping plans this summer? If so, Woods' four-piece camping cooking set may come in handy. The set includes two pots, two lids, one frying pan, and one kettle and can be used directly over the fire.
It's peak barbecue season, so there's no better time to save on a new grill. This four-burner BBQ from Master Chef features a generous 650 sq. in. main cooking area with four stainless steel burners at 40,000 BTUs, plus an extra side burner with 10,000 BTU.
This 229-piece socket set contains an assortment of standard, metric, shallow and deep sockets in 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" drive sizes.
Built to keep cold things cold, this 65-litre wheeled cooler is a must-have for camping, beaching and cottaging this summer. One Canadian Tire reviewer says it's even "better" than comparable name-brand coolers.
Best Canadian Tire home and cleaning deals
Sponge Towels Ultra Paper Towels are strong and absorbent and includes six rolls per pack.
This 2-in-1 elliptical machine and trainer stepper offers 16 resistance levels, a unique burn rate display and multi-grip, dynamic handles. The unit includes a two-month JRNY membership.
The Bluehive Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless 15W Charging Pad is the perfect charging solution for Qi-enabled devices. "These are simple and super convenient," writes one shopper.
Blueair's compact yet efficient air purifier cleans 219 sq ft in just 12.5 minutes or up to 526 sq ft in 30 minutes, capturing pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander and other particles.
