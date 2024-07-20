Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Canadian Tire has more than 1,800 products on sale this weekend — up to 50% off BBQs, air fryers, coolers & more

Who needs Prime Day when you have Canadian Tire's epic summer sale?

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Take up to 50 per cent off at Canadian Tire this weekend (photos via Canadian Tire).
Amazon Prime Day is over, but deal hunters have a brand new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's hot sale. For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on barbecue essentials, kitchen appliances, cleaning products and more.

More than 1,800 items are included in the Canadian Tire sale, giving Canadians a chance to shop and save on seasonal and home essentials. We scoured through the pages of products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $70 off this Ninja Air Fryer. To shop this deal and more, scroll below.

Canadian Tire

Ninja Air Fryer

$90$160Save $70

Ninja's 3.8-litre, 1550-watt air fryer has a wide temperature range from 105°F to 400°F, cooking up to two pounds of French fries in minutes. 

$90 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Ninja DualBrew Pro

$230$280Save $50

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System does it all. The versatile coffee machine brews single-serve to carafe-sized drip coffee and can even make cappuccinos and lattes.

$230 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Cuisinart Precision Master Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$200$290Save $90

This stand mixer offers 12 speeds, a 5.5-quart capacity and features a powerful 500W motor that handles the heaviest mixing tasks. 

$200 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer

$170$220Save $50

This 7.5-litre air fryer offers two independent baskets, so you can air fry, broil, roast and more in less time.  

$170 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Hamilton Beach Non-Stick Panini Grill Press/Sandwich Maker

$50$80Save $30

This Hamilton Beach Non-Stick Panini Grill Press/Sandwich Maker allows you to enjoy restaurant-quality toasted sandwiches right from the comfort of your own kitchen. 

$50 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Pit Boss Series 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

$650$760Save $110

Offering a wide temperature range from 180° to 500°F, this 8-in-1 wood pellet grill and smoker features 700 sq. in. of cast iron cooking space.

$650 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Woods Selkrik Aluminum Anodized Camping Cooking Set

$55$73Save $18

Do you have camping plans this summer? If so, Woods' four-piece camping cooking set may come in handy. The set includes two pots, two lids, one frying pan, and one kettle and can be used directly over the fire.

$55 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

MASTER Chef Grill Turismo 4-Burner Convertible BBQ

$400$500Save $100

It's peak barbecue season, so there's no better time to save on a new grill. This four-burner BBQ from Master Chef features a generous 650 sq. in. main cooking area with four stainless steel burners at 40,000 BTUs, plus an extra side burner with 10,000 BTU.

$400 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Mastercraft 229-Piece Socket Set

$120$180Save $60

This 229-piece socket set contains an assortment of standard, metric, shallow and deep sockets in 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" drive sizes. 

$120 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Woods Arctic Wheeled Roto-Moulded 65L Cooler

$375$500Save $125

Built to keep cold things cold, this 65-litre wheeled cooler is a must-have for camping, beaching and cottaging this summer. One Canadian Tire reviewer says it's even "better" than comparable name-brand coolers.

$375 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

SpongeTowels Ultra Double Roll Paper Towel

$6$12Save $6

Sponge Towels Ultra Paper Towels are strong and absorbent and includes six rolls per pack.

$6 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine & Trainer Stepper

$1,300$1,800Save $500

This 2-in-1 elliptical machine and trainer stepper offers 16 resistance levels, a unique burn rate display and multi-grip, dynamic handles. The unit includes a two-month JRNY membership.

$1,300 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Bluehive Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless 15W Charging Pad

$10$20Save $10

The Bluehive Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless 15W Charging Pad is the perfect charging solution for Qi-enabled devices. "These are simple and super convenient," writes one shopper.

$10 at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier

$180$220Save $40

Blueair's compact yet efficient air purifier cleans 219 sq ft in just 12.5 minutes or up to 526 sq ft in 30 minutes, capturing pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander and other particles.

$180 at Canadian Tire

