Canadian Tire has more than 1,800 products on sale this weekend — up to 50% off BBQs, air fryers, coolers & more

Who needs Prime Day when you have Canadian Tire's epic summer sale?

Take up to 50 per cent off at Canadian Tire this weekend (photos via Canadian Tire).

Amazon Prime Day is over, but deal hunters have a brand new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's hot sale. For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on barbecue essentials, kitchen appliances, cleaning products and more.

More than 1,800 items are included in the Canadian Tire sale, giving Canadians a chance to shop and save on seasonal and home essentials. We scoured through the pages of products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $70 off this Ninja Air Fryer. To shop this deal and more, scroll below.

Best Canadian Tire kitchen deals

Best Canadian Tire outdoor and patio deals

Best Canadian Tire home and cleaning deals

