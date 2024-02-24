12 cult-favourite beauty products celebrities actually use and swear by — J.Lo, Pamela Anderson & more
Here's what Pamela Anderson, Jennifer Lopez and Christie Brinkley keep in their beauty cabinets.
Being a celebrity certainly has its perks. Payroll aside, many A-listers have a team of dermatologists, makeup artists and hairdressers at their disposal to look camera-ready at all times. Besides a flattering photograph, this means they have access to a bank of beauty tools we normies could only dream of. Luckily, many of our favourite celebs are not in the business of gatekeeping and readily share their go-to beauty buys with the world. To see which beauty products have earned an A-list seal of approval, scroll below.
1. Jennifer Lopez's 'magic' anti-aging serum
If we're going to listen to anyone's anti-aging advice, it's going to be Jennifer Lopez. The 50-something pop star and co-founder of JLo Beauty credits That Jlo Glow Serum as her "fountain of youth" secret. "It is the magic ingredient, the secret sauce, the fountain of youth, the vitamins for your face," Lopez wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "There's not a day; there's not a morning; there's not an evening; there's not a moment where I'm not putting this on."
2. Sarah Jessica Parker's 'only moisturizer'
Sarah Jessica Parker told Today in 2018 that she used La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Sensitive Fluide for over a decade. "I've used this for at least 10 years. It's light, unscented and just the greatest moisturizer I've ever found. My children use it as well," she said. "It's the only moisturizer I've used forever. It's just La Roche-Posay fluid. That's it. It's amazing. It's very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It's great."
3. Christie Brinkley's 'necessary' anti-wrinkle tool
While some celebrities stay notoriously tight-lipped about their anti-aging routines, at 70, Christie Brinkley's beauty book is wide open. In the past, the supermodel has shared the oh-so-coveted secrets behind her ageless glow, crediting the first step of her beauty routine to SBLA Beauty's fan-favourite The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand — it's "necessary," she's said.
4. Rihanna's "go-to" body cream
In an interview with Allure, Rihanna called her Fenty Beauty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream her body care "go-to."
"I would say I'm staying more moisturized than ever, obviously," she told the magazine. "Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream is my go-to."
5. Brooke Shields's daily eye cream
When a beauty icon like actress and model Brooke Shields starts spilling her skincare secrets, you listen. With more than four decades of experience, Shields hasn't just garnered accolades and praise for her performances in The Blue Lagoon and Pretty Baby, but for her age-defying looks.
Her secret? According to an interview with Glamour, one of her go-to products comes from the vegan brand True Botanicals. “The [Resurrection Radiance] eye cream is so rich; that’s what I use every morning,” the 58-year-old supermodel told the magazine. "I warm it up first with my fingertips, and sometimes I'll take a tool I keep in the freezer and roll it around the eye area to help absorb the eye cream. The coolness of the tools, plus the cream really helps with the fine lines around my eyes."
6. Chrissy Teigen's moisturizing lip mask
In an Instagram video, Chrissy Teigen shared her "easy peasy" beauty routine with fans. Between high-end skincare products from brands like Shani Darden and iS CLINICAL, the mother-of-four showed some love for the cult-favourite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which she uses "every single morning."
7. Pamela Anderson's back-to-basics skincare
While her '90s bombshell persona made her famous, Anderson's recent makeup-free outings have sparked what some call a "natural beauty revolution." To "strip" skincare back down to the basics, Anderson's vegan skincare line Sonsie boasts just three products: a Super Serum, $95, a Basic Balm, $33, and a Moisture Mask, $71, all focusing on skin health and hydration.
8. Winnie Harlow's 'luminous' sunscreen
That supermodel glow? It's easier to achieve than you think. Winnie Harlow told Yahoo Canada she "never leaves the house without" Cay Skin's Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45. "I apply it with or without makeup," she said. It gives an "effortless, luminous glow."
9. JVN's secret to shiny, healthy hair
If we're going to turn to anyone for self-care advice, it's going to be Jonathan Van Ness. The "Queer Eye" star and founder of JVN Hair is the person to watch on TikTok for uplifting "you got this" content. As for their beauty routine, JVN swears by their brand's Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops for shiny, healthy strands.
10. Hailey Bieber's 'holy grail' skin serum
You really can't argue the fact that Hailey Bieber has fantastic skin. Like, have you ever had a pimple? Luckily, the model and Rhode Skin founder isn't shy to share her skincare secrets. In a Get Ready With Me YouTube video, Bieber credits Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid as her "holy grail" product.
The $44 gel serum is "my holy grail go-to for makeup prep," she tells the camera. It's "hydration packed" and "looks so stunning under my makeup."
11. Jennifer Garner's 'plumping' moisturizer
If you ever wanted to know the secret behind Jennifer Garner's ageless glowing skin, you will want to keep reading. The 50-something actress told InStyle she uses Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer to "instantly" fill in her micro-wrinkles.
"It's just so satisfying, you instantly see the difference," she told the magazine." "I did it on my hands before starting to talk to you, and I couldn't even believe — I was like, well, damn. We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it's sitting on your body."
12. Drew Barrymore's 'cult classic' AHA treatment
Who doesn't love Drew Barrymore? The talk show host and eternal ray of sunshine took to Instagram in 2020 to share her "cult classic" skin care product, Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment.
"It's really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face," she tells the camera. "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."
