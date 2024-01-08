Jennifer Lopez, 54, used this 'holy grail' anti-aging skincare at the 2024 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez looked like a "Latina Barbie" at the 2024 Golden Globes — shop her anti-aging skincare routine.
Tinseltown celebrated the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night, and Jennifer Lopez was among the evening's unofficial beauty winners. With her bubblegum pink off-the-shoulder gown and old Hollywood waves, the 54-year-old went full "Latina Barbie," giving Margot Robbie a run for her money. Dubbed the "queen of glow" on Instagram, fans admired J.Lo's "flawless" complexion, which came courtesy of the star's namesake JLo Beauty line.
Lopez often credits JLo Beauty as the "secret sauce" behind her wrinkle-free complexion, calling out the brand's hero product, That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum, as her "glow-to ride or die."
That Jlo Glow "is the magic ingredient, the secret sauce, the fountain of youth, the vitamins for your face," she shared on Instagram. "There's not a day; there's not a morning; there's not an evening; there's not a moment where I'm not putting this on."
The "difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it and when I'm not," Lopez said in another Instagram Reel. "If you haven't tried That JLo Glow yet, you need to. That with our moisturizer, in the evenings, in the night — and our sunscreen during the day is just a game-changer."
An anti-aging 'holy grail'
That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum is a mega-rich gel serum designed to brighten, tighten and lift the skin. It's formulated with niacinamide to even out skin tone and peptides to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
With nearly 1,000 reviews on Sephora and a 4.1-star rating, reviewers call That Jlo Glow "the best serum" and an anti-aging "holy grail."
"You can barely see my deep wrinkles after only one week," writes one shopper. "I'm shocked."
"[I] absolutely love this serum," says another. "[My] skin looks brighter and younger."
A third Sephora shopper promises the serum "does work" and describes it as "melting" their wrinkles away.
However, while That Jlo Glow has amassed hundreds of five-star reviews, some call it "overpriced" and say it made their skin "break out."
To shop more Jlo Beauty favourites, including Lopez's everyday essentials, scroll below.
This caffeine-infused body cream reduces the appearance of skin dimpling.
This moisturizer intensely hydrates, smooths, and reduces the look of lines and wrinkles.
This overnight treatment uses glycolic acid and lactic acid to gently exfoliate, refine texture and improve clarity.
This ultra-moisturizing eye cream targets fine lines and wrinkles.
This hydrating balm visibly firms and tightens the skin.
This high-performance body serum is enriched with AHAs and niacinamide for healthy-looking skin.
This three-piece set includes That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That JLo Glow Serum and That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream.
