What is a chagaccino? The drink Mary orders in Selling Sunset

The list of outlandish LA things to appear on Selling Sunset has continued to grow on season eight, from ice plunges, to million dollar cars, to perhaps the thing that surprised us most - a chagaccino. Yep, as certified coffee addicts, we were stunned to see a beverage we had no idea about pop up on the show. So what exactly is a chagaccino?

In episode three of the new season of Selling Sunset Mary and Nicole head out for coffee where they discuss the aftermath of Mary and Chelsea's joint broker's open, you know, the one where Mary says Chelsea's skirt is too short. And while at the coffee shop, Mary orders a chagaccino, which we don't really get to see in the coffee mug.

While the drama may have been piping hot, all we wanted to know is what actually is a chagaccino. Just like us and intrigued to know more about Mary's very LA coffee? Here's what you need to know.

Netflix

What is a chagaccino?

A chagaccino is essentially a classic cappuccino of milk and espresso that's infused with chaga mushrooms, hence the 'chaga' in chagaccino.

Chaga mushrooms grow on the side of birch trees and over the years have been used to aid in a variety of health issues, predominantly in Asia. But of course like with many health trends their use has migrated over to the west and now the mushrooms are often grated to create a fine powder that's then used in a variety of products and beverages such as chagaccino.

A chagaccino can be made hot or iced with any type of milk, and are sometimes just refered to as mushroom coffee. Although be aware this is still a fairly new type of drink and so you're unlikely to be able to just walk into your local coffee shop and order it. Unless you live in LA of course.

What are the benefits of a chagaccino?

As an adaptogen, chaga mushrooms are known for a variety of health benefits. Traditionally they've been used to help boost the immune system, fight inflammation, and there's been some research to suggest they can help lower cholesterol and blood sugar, according to Healthline.

But of course having just one coffee with chaga mushrooms is unlikely to alter anything in your body. Instead consult with your doctor if you want to incorporate adaptogens into your routine.

How do you make a chagaccino?

If your local coffee shop is currently mushroom-less, then it couldn't be easier to make a chagaccino at home.

Make it the same way you would a cappuccino, all you then need to do is add in a small teaspoon of the chaga powder (which you can buy online) and potentially some honey or vanilla syrup at first while you get used to the strong mushroom taste.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now







