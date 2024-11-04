Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christie Brinkley, 70, uses this SBLA anti-aging eye treatment every day — it's on sale ahead of Black Friday

The Eye Lift Wand "[takes] away any puffiness," the 70-year-old supermodel told Instagram followers.

Christie Brinkley in white top applying sbla beauty eye lift wand around eye area, christie brinkley anti-aging skincare, Christie Brinkley, 70, loves this SBLA Eye Lift Wand — and it's on sale (photos via Christie Brinkley/Instagram).
Christie Brinkley, 70, loves this SBLA Eye Lift Wand — and it's on sale ahead of Black Friday. (Photos via Christie Brinkley/Instagram)

Christie Brinkley's beauty advice is simple: Consistency is everything. "It's what you do every day that will determine how healthy and vibrant you look and feel," the 70-year-old former Sports Illustrated model said via Instagram in 2022. "Sleep well, eat a rainbow organic diet, stay hydrated and protect and care for your skin 24 hours a day. It's up to you; it's in your hands!"

In the post, Brinkley credits sunscreen and SBLA Beauty as the secret ingredients behind her "very simple" skincare routine. "I love knowing that under whatever sunblock or makeup I use, I have powerful active ingredients working for me [and] giving me both immediate and long-term results," she writes.

The mother-of-three is a famously open book when it comes to her anti-aging routine, regularly crediting SBLA Beauty for helping slow down Mother Nature. Brinkley has previously called the brand's The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand a "necessary" part of her skincare routine, the Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand a "powerful" weapon against wrinkles and sagging skin, and the Eye Lift Wand — which is currently on sale for 25 per cent off ahead of Black Friday — a "morning and night" staple. And you know what? It would make a wonderful gift idea.

SBLA

Eye Lift Wand

$158$211Save $53

Christie Brinkley uses the Eye Lift Wand "morning and night," according to her Instagram post.

$158 at SBLA

The Eye Lift Wand "[makes] my eyes look awake, [takes] away any puffiness and [opens them] up a little bit," she said in an Instagram Reel.

Dubbed "the first-ever eye lift in a topical treatment" by SBLA, the Eye Lift Wand is formulated to smooth and lift eyelid creases and hooded eyelids, lift eyebrows, and brighten the eye area.

"[I use it] morning and night," she said in another post.

To shop the best SBLA deals, including the fan-favourite Liquid Facelift Wand, scroll below.

SBLA

Liquid Facelift Wand

$190$253Save $63

This wand will help lift, sculpt and define your face and jawline.

$190 at SBLA
SBLA

Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand and Sculpting Wand XL Duo Set

$207$308Save $101

Does your chin, jawline and neck area need some rejuvenation? This sculpting wand will help do the trick.

$207 at SBLA
SBLA

Lip Plump & Sculpt Duo Set - Baby Glow & Healthy Flush

$106$119Save $13

This lip duo set will help instantly plump and smooth your lips.

$106 at SBLA
SBLA

The Ultimate Sculpting Set

$704$917Save $213

Included in this "fabulous face" set: Liquid Facelift Wand, Eye Lift Wand, Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand XL and Double The Plump.

$704 at SBLA
SBLA

Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand Duo Set

$704$917Save $213

Shoppers claim this is an "amazing product" and say it's the "best product for the neck" that they've found.

$704 at SBLA

