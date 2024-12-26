Coach Outlet's Boxing Day sale is almost too good — up to 78% off (that's $393!) bags, wallets & more

Coach Outlet's famous Boxing Day sale is back — save an additional 25 per cent sitewide (that's up to 78% off!).

I will never get over how good Coach Outlet's Boxing Day sale is. This Mollie Tote Bag 25, for instance, is on sale for $288 off — $288 off! This versatile City Large Bucket Bag? $385 off. I'm telling you: these Boxing Day deals are next-level good.

If hundreds of dollars off designer bags are your idea of a good time, then Coach Outlet's Boxing Day sale is the place to be. Ahead of the new year, shoppers can save an additional 25 per cent sitewide (that's a total of up to 78 per cent off!), bringing their prices down to rarely-seen figures.

Quick shop: Best Coach Outlet Boxing Day sales

Large Corner Zip Wristlet $45 $200 Save $155 See at Coach Outlet

Nolita 19 $127 $270 Save $143 See at Coach Outlet

Snap Wallet $67 $220 Save $153 See at Coach Outlet

Eliza Shoulder Bag $172 $430 Save $258 See at Coach Outlet

City Large Bucket Bag $165 $550 Save $385 See at Coach Outlet

Below, I've rounded up some of the best (and steepest) Coach Outlet Boxing Day deals, including several styles that are great for travel, school and work. To shop the edit and save big this Boxing Day, scroll below.

