Couple Finds Stanley Cup Survived House Fire That Destroyed Everything Else

Georgia resident Alexus Wilkins and her fiancé found the Stanley tumbler in the burnt rubble, where their home once stood

After a Georgia couple’s house burned down, they were surprised to find something still relatively unscathed amid the burnt rubble.

On Jan. 5, Alexus Wilkins shared a TikTok video showing her and her fiancé, Hunter Pittman, sifting through the remains of their house in Denton, where their home went up in flames the day prior.

In the clip, set to country singer Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine,” Pittman can be seen holding a Stanley cup, seemingly in disbelief of the discovery, while the text on the video reads, “When your house burns down and you go back to find one specific thing …”

That one thing ended up being a limited-edition “40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler" — a collaboration cup between Wilson, 32, and Stanley.

Wilkins captioned the post, “IN THE LAINEY WILSON STANLEY WE TRUST!!!!!”

The video has garnered more than 8 million views and 4,000 comments.

“Petition for Stanley to build houses,” one person commented, while another said, “Note to self, keep valuables inside a Stanley cup.”

A third TikTok user wrote, “Stanley needs to make safe boxes at this point,” while a fourth was less optimistic, writing, “That actually makes me think of all the Stanleys that will be in the landfill for centuries 😩.”

In a follow-up post, Wilkins expressed why she’s sharing post-fire videos on the social platform: “If I don’t make these TikToks to laugh, I will be crying.”

Wilkins also expressed her excitement to Country Now.

“When my fiancé called me back into the house I knew it was important, and it sure was,” Wilkins recalled to the outlet. “The cup was one of the only things that survived. I just want everyone to know GOD and COUNTRY MUSIC are still ALIVE!!!!”

