Couples That Joke About Their Sex Lives Are More Likely to Be Satisfied with Them, New Study Suggests

The findings were recently published in the 'Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality'

If you're able to laugh at your sex life, it could be a good thing.

Couples that joke about their sex lives are more likely to be satisfied with them, according to a study recently published in the Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality.

Citing “inside jokes/rituals, physical humor [and] smoothing over awkward moments” as examples, the research found that such offer "increased comfort, fun and closeness" for those in romantic relationships.

The study surveyed 196 participants, whose relationships were at least as long as four months — and, on average, were more than two years long. Most of the participants were heterosexual women, with an average age of approximately 20 years old.



Through online surveys, participants overwhelmingly said that positive jokes about their sex lives led to overall increased satisfaction in their romantic relationships.



Getty/Image Source Stock image of a couple laughing in bed together.

"More frequent use of positive relational humor (by self and partner) was associated with more frequent and more positively valenced sexual humor, whereas more frequent negative relational humor use by partner predicted lower relationship and sexual satisfaction," the study said.

Researchers similarly found that when it came to sexual satisfaction, "More positively valenced sexual humor predicted sexual satisfaction over and above relationship satisfaction and relational humor.”

Hiraman/Getty Stock image of a couple in bed together.

The study also shared advice for those who struggle to find a level of comfort with their partner during intimate moments.

"Sexual humor may help mitigate discomfort with potentially awkward situations and facilitate individual comfort as well as connection with a partner," researchers said.

The study concluded that “relationship and sexual humor are related to both relationship and sexual satisfaction."



