Couple Moves in Together, Then One Month Later They Split — and He Thinks He Knows the Reason

A man's girlfriend recently broke up with him just one month after moving in together — and he thinks it's because of his dog.

In a post on Reddit, the anonymous 32-year-old writes that he thought his ex was "the one," but that she "completely changed" once she moved in with him ... and with his dog, whom he's had for nine years.

"As soon as she moved in she completely changed, got distant, anything I did would anger her, not once did I ever purposefully do something to her. I’m not abstaining myself from any fault, no one’s perfect. I’d ask her why she would act like she hated me and all I got was that I was draining and making myself feel that way," he writes.

Her complaints began to shift from things like how loud the alarm was to criticisms of the dog, he writes.

"My dog is a small Yorkie and he stays in his lane for the most part, it would enrage her if I even petted him," the man shares. "He would mostly be in the kitchen of my apartment because that’s the only place she allowed him, he wasn’t even allowed in my room. Mind you her cat pretty much lived in our room. Not a single complaint was made because even though I didn’t like it, I loved her and wanted to make her feel comfortable in my home."

Then one day, she broke up with him and packed her things. "She dumped me and I got home to her having her things packed and she just left. ... She only lived with me for a month before she left me."

Now, the man wants to know: "Should I have gotten rid of my dog? What more could’ve I’ve possibly done? Should I even try to mend things? I’m so confused."

Many commenters suggest the breakup wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

"Count yourself fortunate that you discovered all of these misalignments before you two were married," wrote one.

"She’s not for you. Good luck finding the right one," added another.

