Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese Is The Best Way To Keep The Thanksgiving Vibes Going
Yields: 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Ingredients
8
thick slices hearty white bread
4 tbsp.
unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 c.
whole berry cranberry sauce
2
(6-oz.) brie wedges or wheels, each cut into 4 slices
Directions
Preheat oven to 200°. Place bread slices on a cutting board. Using a pastry brush or offset spatula, spread butter on one side of each slice, then flip 4 slices buttered side down.
Spread 2 to 3 Tbsp. cranberry sauce on 4 buttered side down slices. Top with 2 brie slices.
Turn remaining 4 slices buttered side down. Spread a smaller amount of cranberry sauce on plain sides of bread, then place on top of brie, buttered side up.
Heat a large skillet (preferably nonstick) over medium heat. Working 2 at a time, arrange sandwiches buttered side down, cover pan, and cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover, flip sandwich, and cook until other side is golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer sandwiches to a parchment-lined baking sheet and keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.
Cut sandwiches in half to serve.
