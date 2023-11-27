75+ best Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Save big at Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart and more — LIVE UPDATES
This is not a drill! Cyber Monday 2023 in Canada is finally here — and the deals are good. But remember, just like Black Friday, things sell out fast, so you'll want to move fast. Today, Canadians can score major discounts on Christmas gifts, brand-name tech, home & living, winter apparel and so much more. Many of the country's favourite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire, have dropped some of the best deals of the season. Cyber Week is one of the last opportunities to maximize savings ahead of the holiday season, so if you're looking to save a buck or two (or several hundred) on gifts, now's your chance.
Cyber Monday 2023 deals | Yahoo reader favourites
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$79$110Save $31
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece$49$74Save $25
Litheli 2x20V Cordless Snow Blower$328$480Save $152
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 14" Laptop$630$1,500Save $870
Rambler Stackable Pint (473 ml)$30$40Save $10
Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer with 4-in-1 Functions$147$220Save $73
Best Cyber Monday home deals in Canada
Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum$400$550Save $150
Rambler Stackable Pint (769 ml)$34$45Save $11
MotionGrey Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk$200$715Save $515
Peel and Stick Wallpaper$131$175Save $44
Union Armchair$1,436$1,795Save $359 with code
Brooklinen: Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.
Burrow: Enjoy up to $1,200 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the code CBF2023.
Canadian Tire: Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of products.
Casper: Get 15 per cent off everything.
Cozy Earth: Take 40 per cent off sheets.
Dyson: Take up to $300 off select technology.
Endy: Enjoy 15 per cent off everything sitewide.
Home Hardware: Shop Cyber Monday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.
iRobot: Save up to $630 on robot vacuums.
Ninja Kitchen: Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.
Ooni: Until Nov. 28, take advantage of deals up to 30 per cent off select pizza ovens.
Our Place: Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.
Parachute: Take 20 per cent off everything sitewide.
Ruggable: Enjoy 25 per cent off washable rugs with code BF23.
Society6: Take up to 70 per cent off on artwork and home decor.
Sundays Furniture: Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.
Tuck: Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.
Tushy: Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles.
Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.
Yeti: Take 25 per cent off select styles.
Best Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada
TCL S4 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Direct Lit Roku Smart TV$430$600Save $170
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$289$329Save $40
Amazon Fire TV Stick$30$60Save $30
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds$200$290Save $90
Amazon: Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.
ASUS: Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.
Best Buy: Save up to 50 per cent on brand-name tech
Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $750.
Lenovo: Save up to 69 per cent during the Cyber Monday sale.
Microsoft: Save up to $500 off select Microsoft devices.
Samsung: Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.
The Source: Get holiday gifts at Cyber Monday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.
Staples: Save up to $350 on smartphones and accessories.
Walmart: Save on hundreds of items — including laptops, TVs and more.
Best Cyber Monday fashion deals in Canada
Boxed Mini Wallet on a Chain in Signature Leather$69$230Save $161
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket$119$228Save $109
Premium Essentials Waist Bag$30$50Save $20 with code
Incredible Love Emerald Green Satin Cowl Back Midi Slip Dress$33$120Save $87 with code
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25 per cent off everything sitewide.
Adidas: Take an extra 40% off sneakers, fleece, and more with code CYBER.
Alo Yoga: 30 per cent off sitewide.
Altitude Sports: Save up to 50 per cent on winter gear, gifts and more.
Allbirds: Save up to 50 per cent on sustainable sneakers and more.
Anthropologie: Score up to 50 per cent off clothing and home goods.
Coach: Up to 25 per cent off selected handbags.
Coach Outlet: Take an extra 25 per cent of hundreds of clearance items, and save up to 70 per cent.
Columbia Sportswear: Shop Cyber Monday deals and save up to 60 per cent.
Everlane: Shop sweaters on sale, starting at $97.
Frank and Oak: Take 40 per cent off everything site-wide and save on winter must-haves.
Gap: Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30-60 per cent off everything.
Jenny Bird: Save up to 60 per cent on select jewelry styles.
Knix: Take up to 50 per cent off sitewide and save on underwear, activewear & more.
Levi's: Shop deals of 40 per cent off sitewide with select styles starting at $22.
lululemon: For a limited time, shop Cyber Monday finds at the best prices of the year.
Lulus: Take up to 90 per cent off with code CMSALE.
Mark's: Save up to 70 per cent on Cyber Monday deals.
Michael Kors: Shop Cyber Monday deals of up to 75 per cent off handbags, shoes and accessories.
Mejuri: Take 20 per cent off all jewelry orders of $150 or more.
Monica Vinader: Save 30 per cent off everything sitewide, plus daily flash sales of 50 per cent off jewelry.
Northern Reflections: Save 50 per cent on almost everything sitewide, plus free shipping.
Old Navy: Save 50 per cent sitewide.
Paravel: Take up to 40 per cent off handbags and luggage.
Reformation: Save 25 per cent off everything with this rare sitewide sale.
Revolve: Up to 70 per cent off.
Roots: Save up to 60 per cent on tons of sale styles at Roots.
Saks Off Fifth: Save an extra 25 per cent with the code CYBER.
Shopbop: Take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.
SSENSE: Save up to 50 per cent on designer styles for men and women.
Sweaty Betty: Up to 50 per cent off.
Best Cyber Monday beauty & lifestyle deals in Canada
Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush$25$43Save $18
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer$480$580Save $100
Sephora Collection Face Mask Magic Set$24$34Save $10
Pure Niacinamide 10 Anti-Aging Serum$54$68Save $14 with code
Armani Beauty: 25 per cent off order worth $100+
The Body Shop: Use code BLKFRI to save up to 30 per cent.
Charlotte Tilbury: Shop beauty deals up to 30% off makeup, skincare and more.
David's Tea: Get up to 70 per cent off on tons of teas and tea accessories.
Etsy: Take up to 60 per cent off gifts from hundreds of small Etsy shops.
Fenty Beauty: Take 25 per cent off sitewide.
Indigo: Take up to 30 per cent off books, toys, decor and more.
Kiehl's: Enjoy 25 per cent off all orders.
La Roche Posay: Take 20 per cent off orders worth $50+ and score a free seven-piece gift on orders over $80 with code CYBER.
Lelo: Get up to 60 per cent off sex toys and accessories with Lelo's November deals.
Lovehoney: Find a wide range of deals on sex toys, lingerie, and other essentials up to 70 per cent off through Dec. 4.
Masterclass: Enjoy buy-one-gift-one free memberships.
Pinkcherry: Shop Cyber Monday deals of up to 80 per cent off clearance items, and 30 per cent off everything else.
The Ordinary: The Ordinary's annual Slowvember sale is on now, with deals of 23 per cent off through the month of November.
SBLA: Shop celeb-favourite anti-aging makeup and skincare up to 40 per cent off.
Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off top brands.
Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals | LIVE UPDATES
