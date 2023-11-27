75+ best Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Save big at Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Walmart and more — LIVE UPDATES

75+ best Cyber Monday 2023 deals to shop in Canada. (Photos via Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Coach, Adidas & La Roche-Posay)

This is not a drill! Cyber Monday 2023 in Canada is finally here — and the deals are good. But remember, just like Black Friday, things sell out fast, so you'll want to move fast. Today, Canadians can score major discounts on Christmas gifts, brand-name tech, home & living, winter apparel and so much more. Many of the country's favourite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire, have dropped some of the best deals of the season. Cyber Week is one of the last opportunities to maximize savings ahead of the holiday season, so if you're looking to save a buck or two (or several hundred) on gifts, now's your chance.

Ahead, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have rounded up all the best Cyber Monday deals and sales you can shop for! Plus, scroll down to see live up-to-the-minute coverage on the best deals from around the web.

Cyber Monday 2023 deals | Yahoo reader favourites

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $79 $110 Save $31 See at Amazon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece $49 $74 Save $25 See at Lululemon

Litheli 2x20V Cordless Snow Blower $328 $480 Save $152 See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 14" Laptop $630 $1,500 Save $870 See at Best Buy Canada

Rambler Stackable Pint (473 ml) $30 $40 Save $10 See at Yeti

Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer with 4-in-1 Functions $147 $220 Save $73 See at Canadian Tire

Best Cyber Monday home deals in Canada

Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $550 Save $150 See at Best Buy

Rambler Stackable Pint (769 ml) $34 $45 Save $11 See at Yeti

MotionGrey Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk $200 $715 Save $515 See at Best Buy Canada

Peel and Stick Wallpaper $131 $175 Save $44 See at Spoonflower

Union Armchair $1,436 $1,795 Save $359 with code Copied! Code: CBF2023 Copied! Code: CBF2023 See at Burrow

Brooklinen : Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.

Burrow : Enjoy up to $1,200 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the code CBF2023 .

Canadian Tire : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of products.

Casper: Get 15 per cent off everything.

Cozy Earth : Take 40 per cent off sheets.

Dyson : Take up to $300 off select technology.

Endy : Enjoy 15 per cent off everything sitewide.

Home Hardware : Shop Cyber Monday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.

iRobot : Save up to $630 on robot vacuums.

Ninja Kitchen : Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.

Ooni : Until Nov. 28, take advantage of deals up to 30 per cent off select pizza ovens.

Our Place : Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.

Parachute : Take 20 per cent off everything sitewide.

Ruggable : Enjoy 25 per cent off washable rugs with code BF23.

Society6 : Take up to 70 per cent off on artwork and home decor.

Sundays Furniture : Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.

Tuck : Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.

Tushy : Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles.

Wayfair : Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.

Yeti: Take 25 per cent off select styles.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada

TCL S4 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Direct Lit Roku Smart TV $430 $600 Save $170 See at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $289 $329 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds $200 $290 Save $90 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon : Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

ASUS : Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.

Best Buy : Save up to 50 per cent on brand-name tech

Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $750.

Lenovo : Save up to 69 per cent during the Cyber Monday sale.

Microsoft : Save up to $500 off select Microsoft devices.

Samsung : Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.

The Source : Get holiday gifts at Cyber Monday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.

Staples : Save up to $350 on smartphones and accessories.

Walmart: Save on hundreds of items — including laptops, TVs and more.

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals in Canada

Boxed Mini Wallet on a Chain in Signature Leather $69 $230 Save $161 See at Coach Outlet

Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket $119 $228 Save $109 See at lululemon

Premium Essentials Waist Bag $30 $50 Save $20 with code Copied! Code: CYBER Copied! Code: CYBER See at Adidas

Incredible Love Emerald Green Satin Cowl Back Midi Slip Dress $33 $120 Save $87 with code Copied! Code: CMSALE Copied! Code: CMSALE See at Lulus

Best Cyber Monday beauty & lifestyle deals in Canada

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush $25 $43 Save $18 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

Sephora Collection Face Mask Magic Set $24 $34 Save $10 See at Sephora

Pure Niacinamide 10 Anti-Aging Serum $54 $68 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: BLACKFRIDAY Copied! Code: BLACKFRIDAY See at La Roche-Posay

Armani Beauty : 25 per cent off order worth $100+

The Body Shop : Use code BLKFRI to save up to 30 per cent.

Charlotte Tilbury : Shop beauty deals up to 30% off makeup, skincare and more.

David's Tea : Get up to 70 per cent off on tons of teas and tea accessories.

Etsy : Take up to 60 per cent off gifts from hundreds of small Etsy shops.

Fenty Beauty : Take 25 per cent off sitewide.

Indigo : Take up to 30 per cent off books, toys, decor and more.

Kiehl's : Enjoy 25 per cent off all orders.

La Roche Posay : Take 20 per cent off orders worth $50+ and score a free seven-piece gift on orders over $80 with code CYBER .

Lelo : Get up to 60 per cent off sex toys and accessories with Lelo's November deals.

Lovehoney : Find a wide range of deals on sex toys, lingerie, and other essentials up to 70 per cent off through Dec. 4.

Masterclass : Enjoy buy-one-gift-one free memberships.

Pinkcherry : Shop Cyber Monday deals of up to 80 per cent off clearance items, and 30 per cent off everything else.

The Ordinary : The Ordinary's annual Slowvember sale is on now, with deals of 23 per cent off through the month of November.

SBLA : Shop celeb-favourite anti-aging makeup and skincare up to 40 per cent off.

Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off top brands.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals | LIVE UPDATES

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.