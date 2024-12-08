Cyber Monday is over, but Lululemon just dropped a ton of new We Made Too Much finds — they start under $30
Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These make superb gift ideas — trust us.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may officially be over, but there are still tons of We Made Too Much styles to snag at Lululemon. Canadian shoppers can score some awesome prices on belt bags, hoodies, leggings and more. And considering the gifting season is in full swing, it's a great time to stock up on everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for loved ones.
Quick shop: Best Lululemon WMTM scores
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material$79$98Save $19
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece$29$64Save $35
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip$89$118Save $29
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit$39$68Save $29
Drysense Half Zip$64$98Save $34
Many people would love to find something from Lululemon wrapped under their tree, which is why we've put together a list of some worthwhile pieces. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep scrolling for some notable picks brought to you by Yahoo Canada shopping experts.
Best Lululemon WMTM bags, shoes & accessories
This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying "the material is supple and could be leather!"
Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!
These "very cute and comfortable" sneakers come in three colours. They're "great shoes for walking," according to shoppers.
Hydration is the key to success! This 32oz is "perfect" for long hikes and workouts, according to Lululemon reviewers.
This belted-bag is perfect for people who don't want to carry a purse. It's large enough for all your basics (phone, keys, cards) and has a little extra room for anything else.
Score the iconic Lululemon belt bag in a festive green hue — it's perfect for the holidays!
You know and love the Everywhere Belt Bag, but have you tried the fleece version yet? It's absolutely perfect and cozy for fall and winter.
This roomy tote is perfect for work, school or everyday use. It has an interior pocket to keep your water bottle secure and is made of structured material to maintain it's silhouette.
This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."
Best Lululemon WMTM women's apparel
Winter weather is almost here — it's time to bundle up! This cult-favourite Scuba Half-Zip from Lululemon is lightweight yet warm and super soft against the skin.
This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.
These tights are made for running — they have a continuous drawcord to stay cinched while you're active and don't have an inseam, meaning it won't chafe during long workouts.
This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.
This machine-washable skirt has a "peach-fuzz texture," four-way stretch and a weighty drape for a stylish silhouette.
Shop this trendy bodysuit that's a perfect basic for layering. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage and it has snaps that make going to the bathroom a breeze.
These smoothing pants are just like leggings — but better!
Best Lululemon WMTM men's apparel
Looking for top-tier comfort? Reviewers say these "comfortable" joggers have "a little give" and are "shaped perfectly."
This top-rated sweater is "so worth" the investment, according to Lululemon reviewers. It's "cozy, warm and classic." A "must-have for fall and winter!"
Dubbed the "best sweatshirt ever" by Lululemon reviewers, this cozy half-zip is made from a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric.
Keep this sweat-wicking sweater on-hand to pop on after workouts. It has a classic fit and technology that prevents odour-causing bacteria.
This versatile bomber jacket is fully reversible with lightweight insulation and weather protection no matter which way you wear it. Take it with you travelling, hiking or out and about this season.
These shorts are made with lightweight, perforated fabric to keep you feeling breezy during sweat sessions. They're specifically designed for running and also have sweat-wicking technology.
