Cyber Monday is over, but Lululemon just dropped a ton of new We Made Too Much finds — they start under $30

Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These make superb gift ideas — trust us.

20+ best Lululemon We Made Too Much styles — belt bags, sweaters, leggings and more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may officially be over, but there are still tons of We Made Too Much styles to snag at Lululemon. Canadian shoppers can score some awesome prices on belt bags, hoodies, leggings and more. And considering the gifting season is in full swing, it's a great time to stock up on everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for loved ones.

Quick shop: Best Lululemon WMTM scores

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material $79 $98 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $29 $64 Save $35 See at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip $89 $118 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit $39 $68 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Drysense Half Zip $64 $98 Save $34 See at Lululemon

Many people would love to find something from Lululemon wrapped under their tree, which is why we've put together a list of some worthwhile pieces. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep scrolling for some notable picks brought to you by Yahoo Canada shopping experts.

Best Lululemon WMTM bags, shoes & accessories

Best Lululemon WMTM women's apparel

Best Lululemon WMTM men's apparel

