The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A distillery is halting production of discount four-litre vodka jugs after the Alberta minister responsible for the province's liquor industry called out the product for not being responsibly priced. T-Rex Distillery says public response has been mixed since photos of the jugs began circulating on social media, with about half praising the jugs for "innovation and convenience." Others expressed concern, including Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally, who says the low $49.95 price was "