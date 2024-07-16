Drive on into Prime Day for these incredible deals on car accessories — save over 50%

These deals will help you keep your car spruced up, charged up and running like the day you bought it.

This Prime Day, most people are looking to pick up a new TV, maybe some kitchen gadgets or even some lawn furniture. You know what most people aren't thinking about? Their ride! And that's such a shame since there are some truly amazing Prime Day deals on automotive gadgets. You can score everything from digital tire pressure gauges that make maintaining your wheels easier to a jump starter that'll have you back on the road in minutes instead of stranded alongside it to cleaning solutions that will keep the interior as spiffy as when it rolled out of the showroom.

It's July, a time of road trips, shoreline drives and camping getaways — make sure your car has everything it needs to remain not only comfortable but drivable, tidy and safe.

If you're looking for more than just car gadgets during Amazon's midsummer sales extravaganza, check out our roundup of the absolute best Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day car accessory deals

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $6 $9 Save $3 with Prime Cleaning crumbs out of your car can be difficult enough, but when they fall down into the gaps around your gear shift, it's nearly impossible. Enter this miracle gel. The sticky goo grabs all manner of detritus, dust and other undesirables, clearing the way to clean every nook and cranny. This amorphous all-star has received more than 48,000 rave reviews from delighted drivers who now have much, much cleaner cars. Save $3 with Prime $6 at Amazon

Amazon Yuoyar 2 Packs Sunglasses Holders $8 $12 Save $4 with Prime Do you tend to lose your shades? If I had a nickel for every pair I've lost in the past three decades, I could buy a really nice pair. These make it easy to keep track of your sunglasses in the car — and close at hand for those westward drives in the evening. Said one shopper: "They fit snugly on the visor without obstructing my view or causing any distractions. The design is sleek and unobtrusive, blending well with the car interior." Save $4 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon and Prime If you only buy one thing on this list, make it this. It's incredibly easy to use and gives you pressure readings in 0.1 increments. There's even an LED backlight for seeing the screen in the dark. It automatically resets when there's no pressure, so you never have to worry about having to calibrate it. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, it's only about $0.40 off. Seriously — this gadget is so useful that you'll never want to go back to those cheap gas station pressure gauges ever again. Save $9 with coupon and Prime $7 at Amazon

Amazon FBB Phone Mount for Car $14 $40 Save $26 The last thing you want to do — or should do — is look at your phone while you're driving. It's an easy way to get a ticket or find yourself the perpetrator in a rear-end collision. Instead, opt for this top-rated mount (over 75% off right now) to keep your phone within view without taking your eyes off the road. This is the absolute lowest price we've ever seen for this, and it's an incredible 75% off. What are you waiting for? The $9 you'll spend on this will be way less expensive than a distracted-driving ticket. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Hotor Car Trash Can $8 $13 Save $5 with Prime This bestselling 2-gallon trash can can swallow months' worth of fast-food wrappers and other on-the-road disposables. It has a leak-proof interior that can handle errant soda splashes, while the mesh pockets lining the exterior make it great for storing things like wipes, a flashlight and more. It's also washable, so if something does spill and you need to clean it up, soapy water and a wipe-down will put it back in business in a jiffy. When more than 34,000 motorists all agree on the utility of an accessory, well, that's a club you want to be part of. Said one, "The lid keeps any unsightly trash out of view and helps contain odors, making my car feel much cleaner and fresher. The size is perfect — not too bulky but large enough to hold a good amount of trash, which is ideal for long road trips or daily commutes." Save $5 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $16 $21 Save $5 If you're tired of your purse falling into the backseat when you have to hit the brakes, here's the fix. Use this handy between-seat mesh pouch for storing things like sunglasses, pens, protein bars — whatever you need handy. It also acts as a barrier between the front and back seats to keep pets where they ought to be. This genius invention also stops things from falling off the center console. "If you ever put something on your console and it slides right off into the back seat, this is for you! It not only will keep things from sliding away, but it has a pocket to keep items as well." $16 at Amazon

Amazon Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner $17 $25 Save $8 with coupon and Prime If you've ever wanted to know why that red light on your dash is blinking, this little scanner is for you. It plugs into your car's data-link port and tells you what each engine code means. It can save you a pricey trip to a mechanic or let you know when it's high time to see one. This is the lowest price this scanner has ever been by far. Prime members get it at a discount, and the on-page coupon plus the two other promotional codes drop it to a can't-miss price. Save $8 with coupon and Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $20 $30 Save $10 with code and coupon This sturdy organizer comes with multiple compartments and pockets for every tool, gadget, doodad, gizmo, thingamajig and whatsit you might need to carry with you. There are even adjustable dividers that make it easy to customize the size of the pockets. There's an on-page coupon that drops it by 10%, but there's also a brand promotion with the code 0UU99WTM56BC that knocks off another 10%. Sure, that might not amount to the absolute lowest we've seen, but it's still one heck of a deal. If you have a messy car, consider adding this to your trunk to keep things that much tidier. Save $10 with code and coupon Copied! 0UU99WTM56BC $20 at Amazon

Amazon Drecell Car Vacuum $25 $130 Save $105 with Prime and coupon When you think about it, car care is really self-care. It just feels better to drive a vehicle that isn't taken over by crumbs, trash and dirt. This No. 1 bestselling car vac makes it a breeze to perform a quick spruce-up whenever the need arises, and it even has a 16.4' cord for reaching everywhere with ease. Fans say it has everything you need for keeping your vehicle as fresh as when you bought it. "This little vac is the perfect size to get in the tightest of spaces. It comes with a case, vacuum, 2 reusable/washable filter, attachments for the car, and an attached plug that goes into the charger." Save $105 with Prime and coupon $25 at Amazon

Amazon DBPower 800A Peak 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $94 Save $54 with coupon Carrying jumper cables around is so last-century. Who needs the stress of frantically asking other motorists for help when you can revive your ride on your own in seconds. This little powerhouse is marked down by over 50% for Prime Day and is at its lowest price on record. But wait, there's more! If you enter the code MEGSDJBZ you'll get a free case with your purchase. This is one heck of a deal, especially if you want a way to guarantee your car's battery won't ruin your day again. Save $54 with coupon $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.