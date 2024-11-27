Easy ways to keep food warm in your cooler this Thanksgiving: Video tutorial

Whether you’re transporting your famous mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving or your mouthwatering dip for a tailgate, food is precious cargo. It’s important to keep the dish protected and upright during any travel, but you also want to make sure it stays warm. As the name says, coolers are used to keep food cool. But they can also be used to keep food warm. The same insulation that helps keep drinks cold can also keep the hot food and drinks warm. Keep reading for three ways to turn your cooler into a food warmer. Watch this video to see how to use your cooler to keep your food hot.

How to keep food warm

Just as you would add ice or ice packs to a cooler, you can also put things in there to help keep its contents warm. Be mindful that these will add extra weight to it, so protect your back and use a rolling cooler if it’s too heavy.

Beans and rice.

Fill a sock, preferably unused, with rice and beans and tie it off. Microwave the filled sock until it’s hot, usually a couple of minutes, then place it in the cooler around the food.Tip: Before filling the sock, put it inside a tall cup and fold the tops over the edge. This makes it easier to pour the rice and beans inside.

Water bottles

Water bottles are another great way to keep things warm in a cooler. You can reuse plastic bottles or use rubber water bottle heating pads. Fill them with really hot water and place them around your food in the cooler.

Unglazed bricks and aluminum foil

The heaviest option of all is using glazed bricks. Wrap the bricks in heavy-duty aluminum foil and put them in the oven at 400ºF for 30-40 minutes. Place a moist towel in the bottom of the cooler, then carefully place the bricks on the towel. You can usually find unglazed bricks at any home improvement store.

TSA food restrictions

Flying with food is possible. However, the Transport Security Agency (TSA) has rules on which foods can and can’t be taken through security. In short, the agency’s 3-1-1 liquids rule applies to all food being carried through security and onto the airplane. Some of the food TSA will allow you to carry on:

Turkey.

Baked goods like pies, cookies and cakes.

Mac and cheese.

Stuffing.

Fruits and vegetables.

Some of the items TSA recommends packing in your checked luggage:

Gravy.

Wine.

Spreadables like jams, jellies, and peanut butter.

Cranberry sauce.

You can bring these items onto the aircraft if you purchased them at the airport after passing through the TSA checkpoint.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to use a cooler to keep food warm