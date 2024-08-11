Flat for sale in Mall Studios blends indoor and outdoor living

This beautiful apartment for sale in Belsize Park masters the blend of indoor and outdoor living.

Set within a period house, the flat comprises an inviting entrance hall, a spacious open-plan kitchen/diner, a principal bedroom suite with fitted wardrobes, a second bedroom with an ensuite, and a pretty patio and roof terrace.

If you love modern interiors, look no further. Highlights include colour drenching in the snug room, wrought iron stairs leading to the terrace, and a light-filled kitchen where large bi-fold doors create a seamless link to the outdoor area. Entertaining never looked so good.



Mall Studios is situated in a historic part of London. The main road runs adjacent to the famous studio where icons including Piet Mondrian, Barbara Hepworth and Ben Nicholson changed the face of 20th century British art. Known as the place 'where the manifesto of British Modernism was written', it was here where the artists would gather to work and play.

Tasker Road is within walking distance to amenities on England's Lane, Haverstock Hill and South End Green. Hampstead Heath Overground Station is less than a mile away, perfect for commuters.

'Mall Studios presents a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living as all doors open up, inviting natural light and creating a harmonious flow throughout the property. Ideal for two sharers, the bedrooms and bathrooms are cleverly positioned at opposite ends to ensure privacy and comfort for all,' says Dylan Brooks, sales manager in Knight Frank's Hampstead and Belsize Park office.

'With Hampstead Heath just a short walk away, as well as easy access to both over and underground transportation, this flat combines urban convenience with easy access to green spaces.'

This property is currently on the market for £1,075,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

