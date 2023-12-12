35+ gift ideas for moms over 50: Here's what Yahoo editors are getting their moms this year

35+ gift ideas for moms aged 50 or older — jewelry, skincare & more. (Photos via Amazon, Roots, Anthropologie, The Detox Market, La Roche-Posay, Sephora, Coach Outlet & Indigo)

Giving gifts is great, but the struggle to find the perfect one can be real, especially when it comes to parents. Moms, in particular, often claim they don't need anything, making things even more complicated — like, we know you don't need anything, but we want to give you something you'll love, Mom. If you're facing this challenge, we've curated a list of fantastic gifts that moms aged 50 or older will love. How do we know, you ask? Well, the editors at Yahoo Canada have included what they're personally choosing for their own moms this year. Keep scrolling to discover over 35 thoughtful gift ideas that'll make your mom's holiday extra joyous this year.

For the mom who often misplaces her glasses or sunglasses, this pouch is a perfect solution — now she can keep both pairs in one secure spot. And it's versatile enough to carry other essentials on the go, too.

This flattering style features compression at the core and waist and rounded back pockets for a lifted appearance. It's the perfect piece of shapewear that'll make your mom throw out all her others!

For the eco-conscious mama, this reusable set allows her to get the benefits of a sheet mask without any excess waste. It's made from food and medical-grade silicone, so she can feel safe using it.

This cardigan has a relaxed fit and a straight silhouette, hitting just below the hip for a comfortable, laid-back style.

If she needs to switch to a more compact wallet, this one is ideal since it has seven credit card slots, a bill compartment, an ID window and a zip coin pocket. It'll still have everything she needs without being too bulky.

For moms who love reading, surfing the net and watching shows but need something bigger than a phone screen, this iPad will be perfect, and they won't be able to thank you enough!

If she's always complaining about her aches and pains, this massage gun will be a delightful surprise. It's perfect for fitness moms!

With its easy-to-read dial, stainless steel expansion band and convenient date feature, this watch is super functional. Plus, its classic design will make the perfect everyday timepiece.

If it's time for a cookware upgrade, this ten-piece Cuisinart set is the perfect pick. Each piece features a durable nonstick coating and "stay-cool" handles.

These "perfect" pants are super flattering, thanks to their hidden core shaping technology, four-way stretch and booty lifting effect. They feature an easy pull-on design and will pair well with any ensemble.

This multi-treatment balm will help target unwanted dark, tired and puffy-looking eyes by brightening the area. It'll also hydrate and firm your under eyes to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

This crossbody handbag is the perfect everyday go-to — and the turn-lock closure provides extra security.

This bestselling classic fragrance features an elevated blend of pomegranate, mandarine orange, cloves, pine, cinnamon, amber and vanilla.

This letter charm makes a stunning personalized gift that'll last forever. You can get your mom's initial or even your own, so she can be reminded of you each time she wears it.

This mascara works wonders by intensely densifying lashes without weighing them down. And it's a breeze to remove, too.

This bestselling mug is an Anthropologie classic, and it's a proud member of the iconic Bistro Tile Collection. The design is inspired by all the charming sidewalk cafes that adorn the streets of Paris.

This serum will provide immediate moisture, giving her instant hydration and a healthy glow. It works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles for more plumped and radiant-looking skin.

This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help her focus on gratitude and positivity in her life.

This bowl-lift design stand mixer by KitchenAid delivers stability and *serious* mixing power. The seven-quart capacity means she can whip up a feast and bake dozens of cookies in no time.

She can show off her collection of reds and whites with this special hand-carved holder. It's great for when she has guests over; they can easily choose their preferred vino thanks to the accessible display.

This cordless vacuum cleaner is armed with automatic suction adjustment — meaning it'll ensure maximum efficiency depending on the floor and amount of dust.

La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C10 Serum is like a superhero product for the skin — it'll fight wrinkles, boost radiance and target uneven texture. It's an anti-aging powerhouse that's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

These placemats will give her table a natural, laid-back vibe. They're made of pure linen, and since they're machine-washable, they'll be easy to clean.

This cozy vest is perfect if she's always cold. It features four carbon fibre heating elements that'll keep her toasty across the collar, mid-back and even the pockets for extra warmth.

This wallet is the perfect accessory to keep all her essentials at hand. With its classic design and plenty of room, it has tons of storage for every card or receipt she'll ever need.

This bestselling anti-aging serum is formulated to help fade the appearance of dark spots and UV damage, encouraging a more youthful complexion.

If your mama fancies nice things, she will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.

This purifier will cover a good chunk of space, so she can benefit from fresh air on a wide scale. It has three filters that will kick fur, dust, bacteria, lint, pollen and lingering cooking smells to the curb.

Whether she wants to wind down after a long day or have something to keep her distracted and pass the time, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.

Not only will this keep her complexion bright and hydrated, but it'll also help prep her skin for a perfect makeup application.

This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute holiday decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.

Make sure she's using sunscreen! This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.

This cozy cuddle companion features two soft sides — a sherpa on one side and a velvety flannel on the other. It's perfect to throw on the couch or layer with a comforter for extra warmth at night.

This bathroom set features a super soft bath towel, washcloth and hand towel. They're fast-drying and breathable, and since they're durable, they'll last for years. With these, she'll feel like she's at a fancy hotel all the time!

Why not treat her to one of the most raved-about hair tools? This limited-edition one comes in an electric blue that's even better than the original colour combo.

The set is made from high-quality canvas, so it'll be chic and durable. And it's roomy enough for all of her travel needs, whether she's using it for a business trip, as a carry-on or for a quick day trip.

This three-step skincare routine targets signs of aging to visibly plump skin and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.

