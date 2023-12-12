35+ gift ideas for moms over 50: Here's what Yahoo editors are getting their moms this year
Moms deserve the world, so here are some worthy gifts that she'll adore.
Giving gifts is great, but the struggle to find the perfect one can be real, especially when it comes to parents. Moms, in particular, often claim they don't need anything, making things even more complicated — like, we know you don't need anything, but we want to give you something you'll love, Mom. If you're facing this challenge, we've curated a list of fantastic gifts that moms aged 50 or older will love. How do we know, you ask? Well, the editors at Yahoo Canada have included what they're personally choosing for their own moms this year. Keep scrolling to discover over 35 thoughtful gift ideas that'll make your mom's holiday extra joyous this year.
MoKo Double Eyeglasses Pouch$15
Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit$34$68Save $34
Province Apothecary Reusable Silicone Sheet Mask Set$38
Merino Wool Long Cardigan$33$85Save $52
Medium Corner Zip Wallet$72$240Save $168
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$420$450Save $30
Massage Gun for Back, Neck and Shoulder$70$89Save $19
Silver Timex Women's 2H371 Easy Reader$50$90Save $40
Cuisinart Non-stick Cookware Set$149$265Save $116
The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight$192
Retinol Eye Stick$25
Riverside Crossbody Tribe$278
NEST Holiday Candle$64
Diamond Letter Charm$248
Toleriane Volume Mascara Black$28
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug$14
L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum$35
The Five Minute Journal$32
KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$450$640Save $190
Lina Wine Bottle Holder$188
BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$160$290Save $130
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Limited Edition Holiday Kit$68
Edison Portuguese Linen Placemats$54
ORORO Women's Heated Vest$144$180Save $36
Morgan Slim Wallet$93$310Save $217
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum$33$40Save $7
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish$45
Afloia Air Purifier$150
Comfort and Joy Puzzle$15$25Save $10
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer$88
Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set$10$30Save $20
Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen$32
Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket$30$45Save $15
Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren's Towels$55$89Save $34
Dyson Special Edition Dyson Airwrap$800
Overnight Bag Travel Duffle Bag Set$57$79Save $22
Caudalie Premier Cru Set$160
MoKo Double Eyeglasses Pouch
For the mom who often misplaces her glasses or sunglasses, this pouch is a perfect solution — now she can keep both pairs in one secure spot. And it's versatile enough to carry other essentials on the go, too.
This pouch comes with a convenient carrying strap.
Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit
This flattering style features compression at the core and waist and rounded back pockets for a lifted appearance. It's the perfect piece of shapewear that'll make your mom throw out all her others!
This bodysuit is available in ten colours and sizes XXS-4XL.
Province Apothecary Reusable Silicone Sheet Mask Set
For the eco-conscious mama, this reusable set allows her to get the benefits of a sheet mask without any excess waste. It's made from food and medical-grade silicone, so she can feel safe using it.
This set comes with reusable face and eye masks.
Merino Wool Long Cardigan
This cardigan has a relaxed fit and a straight silhouette, hitting just below the hip for a comfortable, laid-back style.
This cardigan is available in four colours.
Medium Corner Zip Wallet
If she needs to switch to a more compact wallet, this one is ideal since it has seven credit card slots, a bill compartment, an ID window and a zip coin pocket. It'll still have everything she needs without being too bulky.
This wallet is available in seven colours.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
For moms who love reading, surfing the net and watching shows but need something bigger than a phone screen, this iPad will be perfect, and they won't be able to thank you enough!
This 64GB iPad features an A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina Display.
Massage Gun for Back, Neck and Shoulder
If she's always complaining about her aches and pains, this massage gun will be a delightful surprise. It's perfect for fitness moms!
This massage gun comes with ten attachments.
Silver Timex Women's 2H371 Easy Reader
With its easy-to-read dial, stainless steel expansion band and convenient date feature, this watch is super functional. Plus, its classic design will make the perfect everyday timepiece.
Save 44% on this silver Timex watch.
Cuisinart Non-stick Cookware Set
If it's time for a cookware upgrade, this ten-piece Cuisinart set is the perfect pick. Each piece features a durable nonstick coating and "stay-cool" handles.
Save 44% on this cookware set.
The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
These "perfect" pants are super flattering, thanks to their hidden core shaping technology, four-way stretch and booty lifting effect. They feature an easy pull-on design and will pair well with any ensemble.
These pants are available in four colours.
Retinol Eye Stick
This multi-treatment balm will help target unwanted dark, tired and puffy-looking eyes by brightening the area. It'll also hydrate and firm your under eyes to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.
This Retinol Eye Stick will give you a well-rested appearance by targeting signs of aging.
Riverside Crossbody Tribe
This crossbody handbag is the perfect everyday go-to — and the turn-lock closure provides extra security.
This handbag is available in three colours.
NEST Holiday Candle
This bestselling classic fragrance features an elevated blend of pomegranate, mandarine orange, cloves, pine, cinnamon, amber and vanilla.
This candle is a member of the earthy and woody fragrance family.
Diamond Letter Charm
This letter charm makes a stunning personalized gift that'll last forever. You can get your mom's initial or even your own, so she can be reminded of you each time she wears it.
This initial charm is available in letters A-Z.
Toleriane Volume Mascara Black
This mascara works wonders by intensely densifying lashes without weighing them down. And it's a breeze to remove, too.
This mascara is made for sensitive eyes.
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
This bestselling mug is an Anthropologie classic, and it's a proud member of the iconic Bistro Tile Collection. The design is inspired by all the charming sidewalk cafes that adorn the streets of Paris.
This mug requires hand-washing and is not microwave-safe.
L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
This serum will provide immediate moisture, giving her instant hydration and a healthy glow. It works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles for more plumped and radiant-looking skin.
This hyaluronic acid serum is lightweight and absorbs fast.
The Five Minute Journal
This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help her focus on gratitude and positivity in her life.
This journal is available in seven colours.
KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
This bowl-lift design stand mixer by KitchenAid delivers stability and *serious* mixing power. The seven-quart capacity means she can whip up a feast and bake dozens of cookies in no time.
This KitchenAid mixer is on sale in a gorgeous "matte dried rose" colour.
Lina Wine Bottle Holder
She can show off her collection of reds and whites with this special hand-carved holder. It's great for when she has guests over; they can easily choose their preferred vino thanks to the accessible display.
This wine bottle holder can hold up to five bottles.
BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This cordless vacuum cleaner is armed with automatic suction adjustment — meaning it'll ensure maximum efficiency depending on the floor and amount of dust.
Save 45% on this bestselling cordless vacuum cleaner.
Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Limited Edition Holiday Kit
La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C10 Serum is like a superhero product for the skin — it'll fight wrinkles, boost radiance and target uneven texture. It's an anti-aging powerhouse that's gentle enough for sensitive skin.
This set contains Pure Vitamin C10 Serum, Cleansing Micellar Foaming Water, Hyalu B5 Serum and the Hyalu B5 Care.
Edison Portuguese Linen Placemats
These placemats will give her table a natural, laid-back vibe. They're made of pure linen, and since they're machine-washable, they'll be easy to clean.
These placemats come in a set of four and are available in 13 colours.
ORORO Women's Heated Vest
This cozy vest is perfect if she's always cold. It features four carbon fibre heating elements that'll keep her toasty across the collar, mid-back and even the pockets for extra warmth.
The ORORO Women's Heated Vest is available in four colours and in sizes XS-XXL.
Morgan Slim Wallet
This wallet is the perfect accessory to keep all her essentials at hand. With its classic design and plenty of room, it has tons of storage for every card or receipt she'll ever need.
This wallet features 13 card slots.
All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum
This bestselling anti-aging serum is formulated to help fade the appearance of dark spots and UV damage, encouraging a more youthful complexion.
Save 18% on this All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum.
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish
If your mama fancies nice things, she will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.
This nail polish is available in eight colours.
Afloia Air Purifier
This purifier will cover a good chunk of space, so she can benefit from fresh air on a wide scale. It has three filters that will kick fur, dust, bacteria, lint, pollen and lingering cooking smells to the curb.
This air purifier will help alleviate allergy symptoms.
Comfort and Joy Puzzle
Whether she wants to wind down after a long day or have something to keep her distracted and pass the time, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.
This is a 500-piece puzzle.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer
Not only will this keep her complexion bright and hydrated, but it'll also help prep her skin for a perfect makeup application.
This moisturizer is suitable for normal and dry skin types.
Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set
This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute holiday decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.
This set comes with three stackable mugs made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe glazed stoneware.
Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen
Make sure she's using sunscreen! This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.
This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types.
Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
This cozy cuddle companion features two soft sides — a sherpa on one side and a velvety flannel on the other. It's perfect to throw on the couch or layer with a comforter for extra warmth at night.
This sherpa blanket is available in four sizes and 16 colours.
Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren's Towels
This bathroom set features a super soft bath towel, washcloth and hand towel. They're fast-drying and breathable, and since they're durable, they'll last for years. With these, she'll feel like she's at a fancy hotel all the time!
This comes in a set of three.
Dyson Special Edition Dyson Airwrap
Why not treat her to one of the most raved-about hair tools? This limited-edition one comes in an electric blue that's even better than the original colour combo.
This limited-edition version of the popular Dyson Airwrap is in an ultra blue/blush colour combination.
Overnight Bag Travel Duffle Bag Set
The set is made from high-quality canvas, so it'll be chic and durable. And it's roomy enough for all of her travel needs, whether she's using it for a business trip, as a carry-on or for a quick day trip.
This duffle bag features a separate zippered compartment for shoes and comes with two extra pouches.
Caudalie Premier Cru Set
This three-step skincare routine targets signs of aging to visibly plump skin and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.
Enjoy this anti-aging skincare set that includes a moisturizer, serum and eye cream.
