Advertisement
GIFT GUIDE:

28 best gift ideas for women in 2023 who are hard to shop for

Whether you're Christmas shopping for your wife, sister, mom, girlfriend or best friend.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

35+ gift ideas for moms over 50: Here's what Yahoo editors are getting their moms this year

Moms deserve the world, so here are some worthy gifts that she'll adore.

Melina Brum
a bunch of gift ideas for moms
35+ gift ideas for moms aged 50 or older — jewelry, skincare & more. (Photos via Amazon, Roots, Anthropologie, The Detox Market, La Roche-Posay, Sephora, Coach Outlet & Indigo)

Giving gifts is great, but the struggle to find the perfect one can be real, especially when it comes to parents. Moms, in particular, often claim they don't need anything, making things even more complicated — like, we know you don't need anything, but we want to give you something you'll love, Mom. If you're facing this challenge, we've curated a list of fantastic gifts that moms aged 50 or older will love. How do we know, you ask? Well, the editors at Yahoo Canada have included what they're personally choosing for their own moms this year. Keep scrolling to discover over 35 thoughtful gift ideas that'll make your mom's holiday extra joyous this year.

Quick Overview
See 32 more

MoKo Double Eyeglasses Pouch

For the mom who often misplaces her glasses or sunglasses, this pouch is a perfect solution — now she can keep both pairs in one secure spot. And it's versatile enough to carry other essentials on the go, too.

Amazon

MoKo Double Eyeglasses Pouch

$15

This pouch comes with a convenient carrying strap.

$15 at Amazon

Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit

This flattering style features compression at the core and waist and rounded back pockets for a lifted appearance. It's the perfect piece of shapewear that'll make your mom throw out all her others!

Skims

Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit

$34$68Save $34

This bodysuit is available in ten colours and sizes XXS-4XL.

$34 at Skims

Province Apothecary Reusable Silicone Sheet Mask Set

For the eco-conscious mama, this reusable set allows her to get the benefits of a sheet mask without any excess waste. It's made from food and medical-grade silicone, so she can feel safe using it.

The Detox Market

Province Apothecary Reusable Silicone Sheet Mask Set

$38

This set comes with reusable face and eye masks.

$38 at The Detox Market

Merino Wool Long Cardigan

This cardigan has a relaxed fit and a straight silhouette, hitting just below the hip for a comfortable, laid-back style.

Gap Canada

Merino Wool Long Cardigan

$33$85Save $52

This cardigan is available in four colours.

$33 at Gap Canada

Medium Corner Zip Wallet

If she needs to switch to a more compact wallet, this one is ideal since it has seven credit card slots, a bill compartment, an ID window and a zip coin pocket. It'll still have everything she needs without being too bulky.

Coach Outlet

Medium Corner Zip Wallet

$72$240Save $168

This wallet is available in seven colours.

$72 at Coach Outlet

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

For moms who love reading, surfing the net and watching shows but need something bigger than a phone screen, this iPad will be perfect, and they won't be able to thank you enough!

Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$420$450Save $30

This 64GB iPad features an A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina Display.

$420 at Amazon

Massage Gun for Back, Neck and Shoulder

If she's always complaining about her aches and pains, this massage gun will be a delightful surprise. It's perfect for fitness moms!

Amazon

Massage Gun for Back, Neck and Shoulder

$70$89Save $19

This massage gun comes with ten attachments.

$70 at Amazon

Silver Timex Women's 2H371 Easy Reader

With its easy-to-read dial, stainless steel expansion band and convenient date feature, this watch is super functional. Plus, its classic design will make the perfect everyday timepiece.

Amazon

Silver Timex Women's 2H371 Easy Reader

$50$90Save $40

Save 44% on this silver Timex watch.

$50 at Amazon

Cuisinart Non-stick Cookware Set

If it's time for a cookware upgrade, this ten-piece Cuisinart set is the perfect pick. Each piece features a durable nonstick coating and "stay-cool" handles.

Amazon

Cuisinart Non-stick Cookware Set

$149$265Save $116

Save 44% on this cookware set.

$149 at Amazon

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

These "perfect" pants are super flattering, thanks to their hidden core shaping technology, four-way stretch and booty lifting effect. They feature an easy pull-on design and will pair well with any ensemble.

Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

$192

These pants are available in four colours.

$192 at Spanx

Retinol Eye Stick

This multi-treatment balm will help target unwanted dark, tired and puffy-looking eyes by brightening the area. It'll also hydrate and firm your under eyes to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

Amazon

Retinol Eye Stick

$25

This Retinol Eye Stick will give you a well-rested appearance by targeting signs of aging.

$25 at Amazon

Riverside Crossbody Tribe

This crossbody handbag is the perfect everyday go-to — and the turn-lock closure provides extra security.

Roots

Riverside Crossbody Tribe

$278

This handbag is available in three colours.

$278 at Roots

NEST Holiday Candle

This bestselling classic fragrance features an elevated blend of pomegranate, mandarine orange, cloves, pine, cinnamon, amber and vanilla.

Sephora

NEST Holiday Candle

$64

This candle is a member of the earthy and woody fragrance family.

$64 at Sephora

Diamond Letter Charm

This letter charm makes a stunning personalized gift that'll last forever. You can get your mom's initial or even your own, so she can be reminded of you each time she wears it.

Mejuri

Diamond Letter Charm

$248

This initial charm is available in letters A-Z.

$248 at Mejuri

Toleriane Volume Mascara Black

This mascara works wonders by intensely densifying lashes without weighing them down. And it's a breeze to remove, too.

La Roche-Posay

Toleriane Volume Mascara Black

$28

This mascara is made for sensitive eyes.

$28 at La Roche-Posay

Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug

This bestselling mug is an Anthropologie classic, and it's a proud member of the iconic Bistro Tile Collection. The design is inspired by all the charming sidewalk cafes that adorn the streets of Paris.

Anthropologie

Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug

$14

This mug requires hand-washing and is not microwave-safe.

$14 at Anthropologie

L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum will provide immediate moisture, giving her instant hydration and a healthy glow. It works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles for more plumped and radiant-looking skin.

Amazon

L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$35

This hyaluronic acid serum is lightweight and absorbs fast.

$35 at Amazon

The Five Minute Journal

This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help her focus on gratitude and positivity in her life.

Indigo

The Five Minute Journal

$32

This journal is available in seven colours.

$32 at Indigo

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

This bowl-lift design stand mixer by KitchenAid delivers stability and *serious* mixing power. The seven-quart capacity means she can whip up a feast and bake dozens of cookies in no time.

Amazon

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

$450$640Save $190

This KitchenAid mixer is on sale in a gorgeous "matte dried rose" colour.

$450 at Amazon

Lina Wine Bottle Holder

She can show off her collection of reds and whites with this special hand-carved holder. It's great for when she has guests over; they can easily choose their preferred vino thanks to the accessible display.

Anthropologie

Lina Wine Bottle Holder

$188

This wine bottle holder can hold up to five bottles.

$188 at Anthropologie

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless vacuum cleaner is armed with automatic suction adjustment — meaning it'll ensure maximum efficiency depending on the floor and amount of dust.

Amazon

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$160$290Save $130

Save 45% on this bestselling cordless vacuum cleaner.

$160 at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Limited Edition Holiday Kit

La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C10 Serum is like a superhero product for the skin — it'll fight wrinkles, boost radiance and target uneven texture. It's an anti-aging powerhouse that's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay

Pure Vitamin C10 Serum Limited Edition Holiday Kit

$68

This set contains Pure Vitamin C10 Serum, Cleansing Micellar Foaming Water, Hyalu B5 Serum and the Hyalu B5 Care.

$68 at La Roche-Posay

Edison Portuguese Linen Placemats

These placemats will give her table a natural, laid-back vibe. They're made of pure linen, and since they're machine-washable, they'll be easy to clean.

Anthropologie

Edison Portuguese Linen Placemats

$54

These placemats come in a set of four and are available in 13 colours.

$54 at Anthropologie

ORORO Women's Heated Vest

This cozy vest is perfect if she's always cold. It features four carbon fibre heating elements that'll keep her toasty across the collar, mid-back and even the pockets for extra warmth.

Amazon

ORORO Women's Heated Vest

$144$180Save $36

The ORORO Women's Heated Vest is available in four colours and in sizes XS-XXL.

$144 at Amazon

Morgan Slim Wallet

This wallet is the perfect accessory to keep all her essentials at hand. With its classic design and plenty of room, it has tons of storage for every card or receipt she'll ever need.

Coach Outlet

Morgan Slim Wallet

$93$310Save $217

This wallet features 13 card slots.

$93 at Coach Outlet

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum

This bestselling anti-aging serum is formulated to help fade the appearance of dark spots and UV damage, encouraging a more youthful complexion.

Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum

$33$40Save $7

Save 18% on this All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum.

$33 at Amazon

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

If your mama fancies nice things, she will appreciate this little glamorous gift. Plus, it's plant-based with a long-lasting shine.

Sephora

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

$45

This nail polish is available in eight colours.

$45 at Sephora

Afloia Air Purifier

This purifier will cover a good chunk of space, so she can benefit from fresh air on a wide scale. It has three filters that will kick fur, dust, bacteria, lint, pollen and lingering cooking smells to the curb.

Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

$150

This air purifier will help alleviate allergy symptoms.

$150 at Amazon

Comfort and Joy Puzzle

Whether she wants to wind down after a long day or have something to keep her distracted and pass the time, this cozy puzzle is the perfect feel-good activity.

Indigo

Comfort and Joy Puzzle

$15$25Save $10

This is a 500-piece puzzle.

$15 at Indigo

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer

Not only will this keep her complexion bright and hydrated, but it'll also help prep her skin for a perfect makeup application.

Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer

$88

This moisturizer is suitable for normal and dry skin types.

$88 at Sephora

Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set

This trio of mugs has a convenient nesting design that'll make for cute holiday decor and great storage. The mugs have wide handles for a comfy hold for sipping cozy drinks all season long.

Indigo

Gingerbread Stacking Mug Set

$10$30Save $20

This set comes with three stackable mugs made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe glazed stoneware.

$10 at Indigo

Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

Make sure she's using sunscreen! This SPF is fragrance-free and features "NETLOCK" technology, which will provide ultra-invisible (yet powerful) protection against harmful rays.

La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Ulta-Fluid SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen

$32

This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types.

$32 at La Roche-Posay

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

This cozy cuddle companion features two soft sides — a sherpa on one side and a velvety flannel on the other. It's perfect to throw on the couch or layer with a comforter for extra warmth at night.

Amazon

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

$30$45Save $15

This sherpa blanket is available in four sizes and 16 colours.

$30 at Amazon

Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren's Towels

This bathroom set features a super soft bath towel, washcloth and hand towel. They're fast-drying and breathable, and since they're durable, they'll last for years. With these, she'll feel like she's at a fancy hotel all the time!

Anthropologie

Business & Pleasure Co. Lauren's Towels

$55$89Save $34

This comes in a set of three.

$55 at Anthropologie

Dyson Special Edition Dyson Airwrap

Why not treat her to one of the most raved-about hair tools? This limited-edition one comes in an electric blue that's even better than the original colour combo.

Sephora

Dyson Special Edition Dyson Airwrap

$800

This limited-edition version of the popular Dyson Airwrap is in an ultra blue/blush colour combination.

$800 at Sephora

Overnight Bag Travel Duffle Bag Set

The set is made from high-quality canvas, so it'll be chic and durable. And it's roomy enough for all of her travel needs, whether she's using it for a business trip, as a carry-on or for a quick day trip.

Amazon

Overnight Bag Travel Duffle Bag Set

$57$79Save $22

This duffle bag features a separate zippered compartment for shoes and comes with two extra pouches.

$57 at Amazon

Caudalie Premier Cru Set

This three-step skincare routine targets signs of aging to visibly plump skin and reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles.

Sephora

Caudalie Premier Cru Set

$160

Enjoy this anti-aging skincare set that includes a moisturizer, serum and eye cream.

$160 at Sephora

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.