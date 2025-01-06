Golden Globes 2025: Who was best and worst dressed on the red carpet? Vote now

The Golden Globes red carpet was full of fashion hits and misses. We need your help to declare a winner — and a loser.

Vote for the best and worst dressed star at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. (Images via Getty Images)

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was a feast for the eyes. The biggest names in Hollywood descended upon the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. to celebrate standout achievements in film and television, with comedian Nikki Glaser serving as host. While not everyone could go home with a golden statue, A-list celebrities were vying for the title of best dressed.

We combed through every look from the red carpet and have narrowed down our picks for best — and worst — dressed at this year's awards. Now, we're putting it to a vote and want Yahoo Canada readers to weigh in.

BEST: Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga

BEST: Nicole Kidman in custom Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kidman is Hollywood royalty and brings an other worldly presence to the screen and the red carpet. The Babygirl star looked like a sparkling goddess in a one-shoulder Grecian-inspired custom gown by Balenciaga, paired with statement-making sapphire and diamond earrings.

WORST: Ali Wong in Balenciaga

Ali Wong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

While Kidman's look from Balenciaga hit a fashion high-note, Wong's offering from the brand was a major miss. According to fashion correspondent Zanna Rassi, the tulle pieces of the avant-garde look had to be curled with a curling iron before the comedian hit the red carpet. While we appreciate the commitment to the look, we'd rather this Elmo-inspired ensemble make the trek back to Sesame Street.

BEST: Pamela Anderson in custom Oscar de la Renta

Pamela Anderson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Anderson is in her movie star era. The actress ditched the glitz and glam of her character in The Last Showgirl in favour of a classic black gown reminiscent of old Hollywood icons.

WORST: Melissa McCarthy in custom Christian Siriano

Melissa McCarthy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy is undoubtedly one of the funniest people in Hollywood. While we love to laugh with her, we don't necessarily want to be laughing at her — or her clothes. This custom Christian Siriano look was an odd choice for the Golden Globes, specifically the elaborate ruffled cape that was so large, it reportedly took 15 minutes for the actress to get into the car.

BEST: Demi Moore in Armani Privé

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Demi Moore looked regal in a champagne gown by Armani Privé with Swarovski crystals as she took home the Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance. With the help of her friend and stylist Brad Goreski, Moore's run of red carpet looks while promoting her hit film has been flawless, and the accolades for her performance — and red carpet impact.

WORST: Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy

Ariana Grande during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

A controversial pick, but we've seen what Ariana Grande can do on the red carpet — and this isn't her best. The Wicked star dipped into the Givenchy archives to wear a 1966 butter yellow gown with ornate detailing that overwhelmed her petite frame.

BEST: Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldaña attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

If you're going to win your first Golden Globe, this is the dress you want to be wearing! The actress star took home the award for her performance in the musical Emilia Pérez wearing a stunning sequin gown by Saint Laurent and sparkling Cartier diamonds.

WORST: Heidi Klum in Sophie Couture

Heidi Klum during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It's hard for Klum to look bad on a red carpet. The model and TV host is stunning, but this dress by Sophie Couture and particularly this shade of green pulls all of the focus. If only it were a different colour and perhaps had one less under-boob cut-out, it could have been a fashion hit.

BEST: Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton

Zendaya during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Zendaya never misses. She may not have taken home a Golden Globe for her performance in Challengers, but she stole the spotlight in this burnt orange look by Louis Vuitton. From the silhouette of the dress and its the elaborate train to the sparkling Bulgari diamonds, this may be one of Zendaya's most glamorous looks of all time.

WORST: Eddie Redmayne in Valentino

Eddie Redmayne attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We love when men go outside of the box on the red carpet, however Redmayne's checkered Valentino suit is a reminder to all that sometimes a classic black tuxedo will do just fine.

BEST: Andrew Garfield in Gucci

Andrew Garfield attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Let's hear it for the boy! Andrew Garfield wasn't nominated for a Golden Globe this year, but this hunter green Gucci suit and its accessories deserves all the praise. Eddie Redmayne, take notes.

WORST: Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen

Angelina Jolie during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Photo by JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It feels blasphemous to put Jolie on a worst dressed list, but here we are. The Maria star has delivered some of the greatest red carpet moments and yet fell flat with the styling of this gun metal Alexander McQueen gown. We have high hopes that Jolie will pull out all the stops for awards season!

