Have an ice day with Prime Day cooler deals on Igloo, Coleman and more — save up to 50%

Nothing like cracking open a cold beer or seltzer on a summer afternoon ... and finding that it's not cold. Talk about a total barbecue buzzkill. This summer, spare yourself that embarrassment: Ensure your guests always have icy drinks on hand by shopping today's Prime Day cooler deals. Amazon has slashed prices on almost all of the heavy hitters including Coleman, Igloo and Titan.

Nowadays, cooler varieties are as plentiful as the bevs you can put in them. There are the hard-sided insulated square boxes we all know, but that's just the beginning. There are also coolers with shoulder straps for maximum portability and even cooler backpacks. Oh, and let's not forget about individual can coolers. Isn't technology grand?

We're not even one-third of the way through summer — that's a lot of scorching afternoons when you'll need icy refreshment, so take a look at some of the best coolers on sale at Amazon below. Prices start at just $15 and no pick is more than $160.

Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler $57 $85 Save $28 There's a reason that Coleman comes to mind whenever anyone says the word cooler. The brand is an old standby that's done the job for years and years. This model can keep ice cold for up to five days, has built-in cup holders on the lid and swing-up handles for easy lifting. Many Amazon shoppers have put it to the test and said that it gets the job done and them some. One customer raved: "We have put this cooler through its paces for an entire college football tailgate season. It is light enough to put in and out of the car easily and holds plenty of drinks and food. Keeps everything cold. The ice hardly melts so we aren't stuck with a cooler full of water at the end of game day." $57 at Amazon

Amazon Plano Frost 14-Quart Hard Cooler $90 $100 Save $10 Love to camp and tailgate? Got some rambunctious kids in your brood? This durable Plano will take a beating and keep, um, de-heating. Its clamp-down locks keep things sealed and secure, and a sturdy handle makes it a cinch to carry, even when it's loaded down. One boat-lover shared: "I like that this cooler, while still fairly large, is slimmer than others and fits underneath the boat seats... The basket insert, cutting board divider and built-in bottle opener are a bonus! It also has ruler measurements molded right into the top for those of you who love to fish!" $90 at Amazon

Amazon Titan Deep Freeze Welded Cooler $137 $175 Save $38 Think of Titan as the Rolls Royce of the cooler category. They're pricey for a reason — they're well-designed, durable and last for years and years. The Deep Freeze can fit 36 cans and can keep ice frozen for more than three days. One shopper compared this cooler to his Yeti: "I have a Yeti Hopper Flip 12, and I think this cooler is better constructed. I really like the hard shell inside, the fact it is removable for cleaning is a huge plus as well. Additionally, I really like the way the top closes, both the latch instead of the zipper and also the really tight seal it makes vs the way the Yeti closes and seals. Honestly, for the money, I have not ever been all that impressed with the Yeti for how much it costs." $137 at Amazon

Amazon Yeti Rambler 16 oz. Colster Tall Can Insulator $15 $30 Save $15 When it's hot outside, your drink will warm up right when it leaves the cooler. Not with the Yeti Rambler, which is 50% off for Prime Day. It'll hold a 16-ounce can and keep it nice and cold until the last sip. Think of it like a stainless steel koozie. Note that there's an option to get one with a "can insert" — some people use it to hide valuables, but it's essentially just a fake can. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Titan Deep Freeze Welded Backpack Cooler $115 $165 Save $50 Another Titan deal worth snagging while the price is at a historic low? The top and bottom compartments of this sturdy, sleek backpack can hold a combined 24 cans. Oh, and the bag itself only weighs about three pounds, so no worries about unnecessary bulk. Designed to keep ice solid for a day and a half, this is a great option for hikers who prefer to keep their hands free while on the move. $115 at Amazon

Amazon Pelican Cooler Sling $156 $180 Save $24 The very definition of small but mighty, this cylindrical model is made of a puncture-resistant fabric — great if your thirsty travels will take you across rough terrain. It can hold four bottles of wine or 12 cans of beer or soda. How good a deal is this? It's been cheaper only once in the last 30 days. $156 at Amazon

Amazon Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler $110 $130 Save $20 Summer soirees and beach getaways being in full swing right about now, it's no surprise that Amazon's sold more than 300 of these Igloos in the past month. Shoppers have rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its ability to keep ice for days. "This Igloo Cooler is very well built and seems like it will hold up to use for a long time," one reviewer wrote. "I tested it on a road trip where I stayed overnight at a campground and had it sitting in my van the whole time. I put ice in it on a Monday, camped overnight, came home and left it and drinks in the cooler in the van. I went to the van for a look on the following Friday to see if there was any ice left and, well, there still was!" $110 at Amazon

Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler $18 $25 Save $7 Time to get personal: No need to chug your drink while standing outside in the hot sun. Just slip it into this convenient can cooler that fits 12-ounce slim cans and sip at your leisure. More than 80% of reviewers have given these individual coolers a perfect 5-star rating and confirm they really do keep beverages cold for hours. $18 at Amazon

