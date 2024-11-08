Hey, Parents: How Do You Deal With The Stress Of Thanksgiving Dinner?

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for an entire family (and sometimes friends) can be a LONG and stressful morning. Experienced parents and hosts tackle the challenge every year and come out on the other side with little more than a headache and irritation. I want to know how you do it without chucking yourselves and the turkey out the window?

Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

I want to know from the parents of the BuzzFeed Community: How do you handle the stress of making and serving Thanksgiving dinner?

For example, you might have a specific timed game plan going into the meal prep while dealing with your children and guests you are hosting. Your organization might be the key to success, so please share your secrets.

Joe_potato / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe you are stressed the whole time but find therapeutic ways to calm yourself. How about a stress ball? Calming holiday music? A calming hug from a family member?

Mrs / Getty Images

Or perhaps some no-no juice (big ol' thing of wine), while the family isn't looking, helps you power through the day. Along with anything that helps you keep the spirits alive until you shout, "Dinner's ready!"

Maren Caruso / Getty Images

This could help other parents and hosts handle their emotions on a hectic and social holiday. Please comment on helpful advice for the sake of other stressed wannabe chefs out there. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post! If you prefer to stay anonymous, fill out this Google form.