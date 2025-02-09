Hospital concert celebrates LGBT+ history month

Matthew Quilliam is performing at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Tuesday [Royal Surrey County Hospital]

A charity ukulele performance is set to take place at a Surrey hospital for patients, visitors and staff.

Musician Matthew Quilliam is bringing the live music experience to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Tuesday to celebrate LGBT+ History Month.

The music will be a "simple but powerful gesture of appreciation for staff and patients", a hospital spokesperson said.

Mr Quilliam said: "Music gets people talking, listening, and feeling, creating a real sense of community."

He added: "Many of the musicians I have met throughout my career from the LGBT+ community have a lot to express about their struggles, identity, or experiences.

"It's great to be able to encourage that sense of camaraderie and celebrate together."

The hospital has been hosting live music with the charity Music in Hospitals & Care for several years.

Penelope Makrykosta, nurse manager, said: "Music touches everyone. It plays a big role in emotional wellbeing.

"We work with colleagues and have patients who belong to the LGBT+ community and we want to celebrate it."

