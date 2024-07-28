How does your garden glow? With these 'atmospheric' solar lights — and they're 40% off

Get eight flickering-flame beauties for less than $4 each — they light up automatically, and they're waterproof.

Mary, Mary, there's no need to be contrary this time of year. Lovely warm nights, an evening by the garden or pool ... what could make summer even better? We've got an idea that doesn't involve silver bells or cockle shells — these enchanting solar garden torches, which can light up your backyard when the sun finally goes down. Amazon has put a popular eight-pack set on sale for a can't-miss-it price of $29.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Not only does the solar-powered set include eight lights (versus the standard four), but the added on-page coupon brings it down to the lowest price we've seen all year. And because these lights are solar-powered, you won't have to spend money on batteries. Thank you, Mr. Sun!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Short answer? They look fantastic. Long answer? They charge during the day when the sun's out, and then they come alive with a soft, flickering light at night — no need to turn them on or off. Depending on how much direct sunlight they've gotten during the day, the torches provide up to eight hours of light. Meanwhile, each one sits on a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground without tools. Should any of the lights burn out, Kurifier offers a one-year replacement warranty.

Artfully place them around the backyard — they give off a fire-flickering look — or use them to light up the pathway to your front door. You can even try lining the pool with them for a relaxing night swim — after all, they're waterproof. And if you have beach or camping excursions on your calendar, they're easy to pack so you can have soft lighting on the go.

We're carrying a torch for these illuminating wonders. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given these lights glowing five-star reviews, with one reviewer even sharing that the "little flames pack a big atmospheric punch."

👍 Pros:

"Super easy to assemble and install," wrote this five-star shopper. "Have had them out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days they're holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."

"We got these lights to place around our garden to make spring/summer a little more fun," shared another pleased Amazon customer. "They are bright, festive and look really good. Lightweight and still sturdy, they seem to be holding up well. And they stay lit for a long time."

"They've been 'burning' for four years straight, through summers, falls, winters, including heavy snow storms and springs," wrote a longtime fan. "They are realistic-looking. I love them." Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer says that the lights can "stay on until 5 a.m. in the summer."

👎 Cons:

One Amazon customer notes that the lights are more decorative than not: "They don't put out a lot of light. So if you are looking for a product to light up a walkway, this is not the one. If you are looking for aesthetics only, this is perfect." Said another: "Gets the job done, not as bright as we hoped, though."

"I like the fire-flickering look," wrote a final fan. "Unfortunately, one broke just pushing it into the ground. Thin plastic material. Be gentle when placing them in the ground!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

