How to create a quality anti-aging skin care routine on a budget

For those of us lucky enough to stick around long enough, there inevitably comes a time when we look in the mirror and think something along the lines of: Yikes! How did I get so old? Thanks to gravity and the natural loss of collagen and elasticity that happens with passing years, our skin ages rapidly (and sometimes alarmingly) after age 40, and even more so once we turn 50. Maintaining a youthful-looking face takes effort and consistency — but, contrary to what influencers or glossy women's magazines may tell you, it doesn't have to cost major coin. "Quality skincare doesn't have to break the bank," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, founder of La Jolla's Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center. "Many effective products are available at reasonable prices because the efficacy of skin care often comes down to active ingredients, proper formulation and consistency in use — not just the price tag."

Shirazi says that the cost of skin care often correlates with things that have little to do with quality, including marketing, packaging and brand prestige rather than actual performance of ingredients. To that end, "Drugstore products often leverage economies of scale, allowing them to provide quality at lower prices," she says. Like many anti-aging experts I've interviewed over the years, Shirazi believes that the best skin care routine is one that's streamlined to include just a few well-thought-out, clinically-proven steps: "Effective skincare doesn’t need to be overcomplicated; often, a basic routine of cleansing, moisturizing and sunscreen — using well-formulated products — can achieve excellent results when used consistently."

"You don’t need 10 products or a big skin-care budget," echoes celebrity aesthetician Kristin Gunn, owner of the Halcyon Skincare and Beaux Medspa in Austin, TX. Instead, Gunn says those looking to improve skin elasticity and texture — along with reducing the appearance of wrinkles — should focus on finding the following:

A great moisturizer to hydrate and protect skin.

A high-quality retinol for nighttime to boost cell turnover.

A peptide serum to promote collagen.

Trusted sun protection with a high SPF

With that in mind, the seven affordable products below come highly recommended by dermatologists and skin care experts — most rival luxury formulas, many of which cost hundreds more. Combined, this budget skin-care regimen offers all the skin nourishment you need to boost hydration, stimulate collagen growth and lessen wrinkles at any age. Best of all, these items won't just keep your skin healthy, they'll keep your bank account robust, too.

Cetaphil Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser This ultra-gentle cleanser is Dr. Shirazi's pick for a quality budget face wash — the first step in a nighttime skin care routine."It’s a non-irritating, soap-free formula that’s ideal for dry or sensitive skin. It gently removes dirt and impurities without stripping moisture," he says. At under $15, it's already bargain, but the ample 20 ounce size means you'll have this product for months. $14 at Amazon

Walmart The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution No quality anti-aging skin care regimen would be complete without some kind of exfoliating treatment to promote dead cell turnover, reduce dullness and reveal glowing skin underneath. "This provides gentle exfoliation to improve skin texture and brightness," says Shirazi. "It can also be used on the body for conditions like keratosis pilaris." $13 at Walmart

The Inkey List The Inkey List Collagen Peptide Serum Peptides have been clinically proven to help with cell turnover, to build new collagen and are among the most potent skin-care ingredients you can find. "A must have," raves one 5-star reviewer of this peptide serum from The Inkey List, which is formulated to help skin appear plumper and firmer and reduce the appearance wrinkles. "This is a game changer at an affordable price — the collagen makes my face more supple, absorbs quickly, hydrates and has no smell — don't let the size fool you one drop covers your face!" $16 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $16 at Kohl's$16 at Sephora

Good Molecules Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream Retinol and bakuchiol are two key ingredients for any skin-firming product, which is why this gentle, beginner's retinol cream comes highly recommended by dermatologists. Both ingredients help increase collagen production, though bakuchiol is often touted as a natural alternative to retinol, as it has fewer side effects and tends to be less irritating. Bakuchiol and retinol actually work well together — really well. In fact, research shows that bakuchiol can enhance the effectiveness of retinol while helping to stabilize it. At .1% retinol concentration, and with the addition of high-quality skin-nourishing ingredients like grape seed oil, this $8 tube is a reliable alternative to far pricier options from luxury brands. $8 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $8 at Ulta Beauty

Amazon CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Yet another affordable and versatile face and body lotion that experts love is this tried-and-true gem from CeraVe. "It contains effective moisturizers like hyaluronic acid and ceramides that trap in moisture and prevent evaporation over the skin barrier," says Dr. Angela Lamb, a dermatologist and director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Practice in New York City. $18 at Amazon

Vaseline Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly Shirazi likes this classic beauty staple "to repair and protect the skin barrier." It's best used during the day to protect skin from harsh conditions and at the end of your nighttime routine to seal in your skin care products. $5 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $3 at Groupon

