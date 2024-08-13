Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I have been living in this figure-flattering Amazon cardigan — and it's on sale for less than $25

This "versatile kimono" has won over shoppers, too, with hundreds of five-star ratings.

Sarah DiMuro
woman wearing amazon cardigan, split screen of blonde woman in glasses wearing CHICALLURE Womens Summer Tops Kimono Cardigan Floral Beach Cover up Casual Jackets Shirts from amazon canada
Not only is this lightweight Amazon cardigan great for summer, but it's flattering on all body types. (Photos via Sarah DiMuro)

One thing about me: I love an Amazon deal. From their viral less than $50 dresses to the retailer's affordable anti-aging skincare, an Amazon package arrives at my home more than I (or my wallet) would like to admit.

As much as I try to practice shopping self-control, it's hard when something you love, like the CHICALLURE Summer Cardigan, goes on sale. As one of today's limited-time deals, shoppers can save 15 per cent on my go-to lightweight cardigan while supplies last.

It was already affordable, but at its $20 sale price, I might just have to pick up another (or two or three). To see why it's a summer staple in my wardrobe and shop the limited-time deal, check out the details below.

Amazon

CHICALLURE Summer Cardigan

From $20$26
Amazon Lightning Deal

This lightweight cardigan is great for running errands or a day at the beach. Available in over 30 different designs and colours, good luck ordering only one! 

Amazon Lightning Deal
From $20 at Amazon

This comfortable and lightweight cardigan is made of easy-to-clean and wrinkle-free chiffon fabric.

With its open front design, bum-grazing back and elbow-length sleeves, you get coverage in all the right places.

Available in sizes small to 3XL, this stylish kimono looks great on all body types.

Pair it with a cute tank and jeans for a night out or over a bathing suit during a day at the beach; the possibilities are endless with this flowy frock. Plus, it comes in 35 designs, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like.

Just make sure you don't throw it in the washing machine, as this delicate shirt is hand wash only.

It's wrinkle-free, baby: I don't have time to iron my clothes, so this wrinkle-free kimono is perfect. My son literally stuffed it in the bottom of our beach bag, underneath towels and toys, and when I retrieved it, there was not a wrinkle to be seen.

It's long in the back: I like that it provides a bit more coverage in the bum area, which makes it a great option for the beach.

someone wearing the amazon cardigan
This flattering cardigan provides the perfect amount of coverage. (Photo via Sarah DiMuro)

Easy to clean: The instructions say that it's hand-wash only, but I had no problem washing it in the washing machine on cold. Just be sure to air-dry it and you are golden.

I can wear it everywhere: The beach, running errands, a girl's night out—the possibilities are endless!

It runs big: If I had one complaint, it would be that the cardigan runs a bit big. I got it in a small, but I wish they offered an extra-small size.

A clasp in the front would be a nice addition: I wore the kimono the other day with a brown belt just to keep it closed while shopping. A little clasp or button that allows you to close the front would be great.

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 2,500+ reviews

🏆 "Perfect for summer."

"Lightweight" and "versatile" are how many Amazon shoppers describe this "elegant" smock.

One shopper commented that it's "perfect for summer," complimenting the "flattering" cut of the "true-to-size" cover-up.

Another reviewer appreciated the "breathable" lightweight material and loved how it "dresses up" an outfit.

someone wearing the lightweight cardigan from amazon
This lightweight cardigan is "perfect for summer." (Photo via Amazon)

The three-quarter-sleeve kimono was very well received by another who, now that she's older likes to cover her arms with a "pretty" shawl like this.

One person mentioned that while they were impressed with the cardigan's "wonderful details;" however, they wished there was a "tiny hook" or "button fastener" on the front.

Another person described the sleeved shawl as just "okay," while someone else said they "look like pyjamas."

As I sit here writing this, I'm wearing my cute cardigan and am so happy. It dresses up any outfit, and because a lot of what I own is black, the design I chose goes with everything I wear. The fact that it's totally wrinkle-free makes it the first summer cover-up I reach for. I do wish there was a way to fasten the front but it's not the end of the world. A cute belt or solid sash works well in a pinch.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

