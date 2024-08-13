I have been living in this figure-flattering Amazon cardigan — and it's on sale for less than $25

This "versatile kimono" has won over shoppers, too, with hundreds of five-star ratings.

Not only is this lightweight Amazon cardigan great for summer, but it's flattering on all body types. (Photos via Sarah DiMuro)

One thing about me: I love an Amazon deal. From their viral less than $50 dresses to the retailer's affordable anti-aging skincare, an Amazon package arrives at my home more than I (or my wallet) would like to admit.

As much as I try to practice shopping self-control, it's hard when something you love, like the CHICALLURE Summer Cardigan, goes on sale. As one of today's limited-time deals, shoppers can save 15 per cent on my go-to lightweight cardigan while supplies last.

It was already affordable, but at its $20 sale price, I might just have to pick up another (or two or three). To see why it's a summer staple in my wardrobe and shop the limited-time deal, check out the details below.

The details

This comfortable and lightweight cardigan is made of easy-to-clean and wrinkle-free chiffon fabric.

With its open front design, bum-grazing back and elbow-length sleeves, you get coverage in all the right places.

Available in sizes small to 3XL, this stylish kimono looks great on all body types.

Pair it with a cute tank and jeans for a night out or over a bathing suit during a day at the beach; the possibilities are endless with this flowy frock. Plus, it comes in 35 designs, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like.

Just make sure you don't throw it in the washing machine, as this delicate shirt is hand wash only.

What I like about it

It's wrinkle-free, baby: I don't have time to iron my clothes, so this wrinkle-free kimono is perfect. My son literally stuffed it in the bottom of our beach bag, underneath towels and toys, and when I retrieved it, there was not a wrinkle to be seen.

It's long in the back: I like that it provides a bit more coverage in the bum area, which makes it a great option for the beach.

This flattering cardigan provides the perfect amount of coverage. (Photo via Sarah DiMuro)

CHICALLURE Summer Cardigan From $20 $26 Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

Easy to clean: The instructions say that it's hand-wash only, but I had no problem washing it in the washing machine on cold. Just be sure to air-dry it and you are golden.

I can wear it everywhere: The beach, running errands, a girl's night out—the possibilities are endless!

Room for improvement:

It runs big: If I had one complaint, it would be that the cardigan runs a bit big. I got it in a small, but I wish they offered an extra-small size.

A clasp in the front would be a nice addition: I wore the kimono the other day with a brown belt just to keep it closed while shopping. A little clasp or button that allows you to close the front would be great.

What shoppers are saying:

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 2,500+ reviews

🏆 "Perfect for summer."

"Lightweight" and "versatile" are how many Amazon shoppers describe this "elegant" smock.

One shopper commented that it's "perfect for summer," complimenting the "flattering" cut of the "true-to-size" cover-up.

Another reviewer appreciated the "breathable" lightweight material and loved how it "dresses up" an outfit.

This lightweight cardigan is "perfect for summer." (Photo via Amazon)

CHICALLURE Summer Cardigan From $20 $26 Amazon Lightning Deal See at Amazon

The three-quarter-sleeve kimono was very well received by another who, now that she's older likes to cover her arms with a "pretty" shawl like this.

One person mentioned that while they were impressed with the cardigan's "wonderful details;" however, they wished there was a "tiny hook" or "button fastener" on the front.

Another person described the sleeved shawl as just "okay," while someone else said they "look like pyjamas."

The verdict

As I sit here writing this, I'm wearing my cute cardigan and am so happy. It dresses up any outfit, and because a lot of what I own is black, the design I chose goes with everything I wear. The fact that it's totally wrinkle-free makes it the first summer cover-up I reach for. I do wish there was a way to fasten the front but it's not the end of the world. A cute belt or solid sash works well in a pinch.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.