I'm 47 — here are 11 anti-aging essentials I'm picking up during the Sephora spring sale

Skincare essentials aren't cheap, and when you're a 47-year-old gal like me, the list of products in your anti-aging arsenal can really add up. That's why I always take advantage of the Sephora Savings Event, which is on now and runs until April 15. As long as you're a Beauty Insider (it's free to sign up), you can save up to 20 per cent on skincare, cosmetics and more with the code YAYSAVE. Plus, the entire Sephora Collection is 30 per cent off! During this sale, I'm focusing on stocking up on my trusty must-haves, and I'd love to let you in on my secrets. So, here are 11 of my go-to anti-aging products I'll be re-purchasing during the spring sale.

When is the Sephora Savings Event 2024?

Access to the Sephora sale depends on tier levels. Here are the dates to be aware of:

ROUGE : Shop the sale now and save 20 per cent.

VIBs : Shop the sale from April 9 and save 15 per cent.

INSIDERs : Shop the sale from April 9 and save 10 per cent.

Sephora Collection: Everyone can save 30 per cent from April 5-15, regardless of tier.

Sephora Canada Sephora Collection Super Glow Toner $13 $19 Save $6 with code I only started using toner on my skin in the last few years, and I am amazed by the difference it makes. This vegan one from the Sephora Collection doesn't dry out my menopausal skin and helps restore some radiance to my face. Save $6 with code Copied! YAYSAVE $13 at Sephora Canada

