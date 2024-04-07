I'm 47 — here are 11 anti-aging essentials I'm picking up during the Sephora spring sale
Use the code YAYSAVE to save up to 30 per cent on your order.
Skincare essentials aren't cheap, and when you're a 47-year-old gal like me, the list of products in your anti-aging arsenal can really add up. That's why I always take advantage of the Sephora Savings Event, which is on now and runs until April 15. As long as you're a Beauty Insider (it's free to sign up), you can save up to 20 per cent on skincare, cosmetics and more with the code YAYSAVE. Plus, the entire Sephora Collection is 30 per cent off! During this sale, I'm focusing on stocking up on my trusty must-haves, and I'd love to let you in on my secrets. So, here are 11 of my go-to anti-aging products I'll be re-purchasing during the spring sale.
When is the Sephora Savings Event 2024?
Access to the Sephora sale depends on tier levels. Here are the dates to be aware of:
ROUGE: Shop the sale now and save 20 per cent.
VIBs: Shop the sale from April 9 and save 15 per cent.
INSIDERs: Shop the sale from April 9 and save 10 per cent.
Sephora Collection: Everyone can save 30 per cent from April 5-15, regardless of tier.
Anytime Sephora has a sale, the first product I order is this one from Lancome. It's like liquid gold for my skin, and each application makes my face look and feel firmer.
Many of the products on my list are from the Sephora Collection. At 30 per cent off, I always use this sale to stock up on some of my faves, such as this eye cream. Trust this tired mom of two; the caffeine and hyaluronic acid will have you looking well-rested in no time.
I only started using toner on my skin in the last few years, and I am amazed by the difference it makes. This vegan one from the Sephora Collection doesn't dry out my menopausal skin and helps restore some radiance to my face.
Along with the brightening eye cream, this firming eye cream from the Sephora Collection is excellent for smoothing those pesky fine lines around my eyes.
Using this resurfacing peel mask once or twice a week will really help those sun and age spots fade away with consistent use. It also helps my middle-aged pores look a lot smaller.
This moisturizing mask gives my tired skin a boost that lasts for days. You may look a little strange wearing it, but rest assured, it's totally worth it. The hydrating effect of this mask is next level!
Ever since I read an article in US Weekly that Heidi Klum swears by this Kiehl's product, I've been hooked. It smells incredible and leaves my skin feeling so smooth and hydrated.
It's inevitable that we all age, but if a product can slow down the signs a bit, I'm all for it. This wrinkle corrector really smooths out the deeper lines on my forehead and around my mouth.
If you're over 40, you need to check out this CC cream. It's the only full-coverage makeup I wear, and it doesn't sit in your facial lines like other liquid makeup tends to do. It also contains anti-aging components and is SPF 50+.
With seven forms of collagen and collagen-supporting ingredients, these face and eye patches are a must-have for anyone looking for firmer skin. They're pricey, so be sure to stock up during the sale.
In addition to the resurfacing peel mask from the Sephora Collection, I adore this exfoliator from Dermalogica. It's super gentle on my skin and helps my serums and moisturizers absorb better, too.
