We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
I'm an interior designer: These are my top finds from Walmart's secret rug sale
From modern to traditional, these washable and eye-catching area rugs — starting at just $25 — will wow without breaking the bank.
In today's busy households, one needs stress-free, easy-care furnishings that can last. As an interior designer, I often recommend washable rugs to my clients, particularly those with kids and pets. Spills happen, pets have accidents and the general wear and tear can get to a rug faster than you can say, "vacuum" (and let's face it, sometimes the vacuum just won't cut it).
Sixhome Blue Retro Rug, 8 'x 10'$120$190Save $70
Nefoso Modern Abstract Rug, 8' x 10'$85$135Save $50
iOhouze Moroccan Runner, 2 'x 8'$25$38Save $13
Kueth Print Rug, 8'x10'$110$207Save $97
Keuth Gray Indoor Vogue Rug, 8' x10'$130$207Save $77
Vunate Geometric Bohemian Rug, 5 'x7'$57$90Save $33
Findosom Multicolor Vintage Runner, 2' x 10'$39$55Save $16
Enter the washable rug, which can literally be tossed in the washing machine. Even the larger sizes, like the 8' x 10' options below, can fit in a standard washer (Anything larger and you may want to bring it to the laundromat). The washability makes these rugs equally easy to spot clean, but to really freshen them up, a toss in the laundry is key.
Walmart has some beautiful rugs available and they're all on secret sale right now at some pretty jaw-dropping prices — up to nearly 50% off. My favorites below are suitable for every room in your home and start at just $25. So what are you waiting for? Grab a worry-free rug from Walmart for beneath your dining table or the living room. No need to think twice.
Let's begin with something traditional. A classic border pattern with a classic look will warm up a room nicely. Keep it cozy or juxtapose this vintage style with modern furnishings. Bonus: You'll save $70.
Go for the contemporary with this abstract rug that serves as a piece of modern art for your floor. This flash deal lands this rug at just $85 for an 8' x 10', which is standard for most rooms. I love this option for underneath a sofa in the living room; it works in the bedroom or dining room, too.
A deep, rich, moody rug will ground your spaces and hide dirt, making this runner perfect for high-traffic areas. I'm digging the geometric design against the brown tones. Bonus: It's cushioned for extra comfort.
Moody, rich colors abound in this vintage style with a hint of the southwest. A soft chenille hand will comfort your feet, while a rubber backing helps keep it in place.
Save a bundle (nearly $80) on a triple medallion rug that exudes masculine energy in this deep charcoal grey. It's neutral, yet moody color works well with jewel tones, exhibiting a sophisticated elegance.
The warm neutral tones in this rug create the perfect backdrop for your furnishings, whether off-white or flush with color. The Moroccan pattern lends itself to boho and nature-inspired styles. Try it in one of its more colorful, yet subtle tones. This smaller size plays well in entryways, home offices and breakfast nooks.
Don't forget the hallways! I'm loving the bright, happy colors in this extra-long runner. Laying in an otherwise boring hallway, this pop of color will liven things up. This washable wonder also works well in the kitchen.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)