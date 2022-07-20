Influencer Sarah Nicole Landry shines 'positive light' on divorce in candid new post

Sarah Nicole Landry is opening up about how divorce helped her succeed. (Photo via @thebirdspapaya on Instagram)

Sarah Nicole Landry is getting real about her divorce.

On Wednesday, the Canadian influencer — better known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram to share a video with her more than 2 million followers, paired with an emotional message that credited her failed first marriage for her successful second one.

"Half of all marriages succeed," Landry penned over a video of herself and her husband holding hands, walking along the beach.

"Even if it were just a 1 per cent chance, I’d still give it a shot," she captioned the post. "It’s hard to trust yourself, your choices, your path when you seemingly have 'gotten it wrong.'"

Landry explained that it's hard not to "feel like a failure" if a marriage doesn't work out as planned, but that in the larger scheme of things, it's always for the best.

"Half of all marriages fail. When yours does, it’s hard not to feel like a failure," the mom-of-four shared. "But the reality is, I am who I am today because of divorce. We both are. We are now in a new marriage, that is thriving, successful, loving and lovely. Divorce is part of our stories. Not our failures. But our success."

Landry's video was met with a warm response from fans who applauded the blogger for her transparency and for shedding a "positive light" on divorce.

"Thank you for shining such a positive light on divorce. If a relationship doesn't work out, it's for the plot. It's not a failure. When one door closes, it's so another one that's better for you can open. It's so easy to see divorce as a sad, bleak thing, but in reality, it's the only way to get the happily ever after that's truly meant for you and your highest good! So thank you for sharing this. You two are a beautiful couple!" one Instagram user commented.

Another added: "This gives me so much hope!"

"Well said! Because of our prior marriages and going through a divorce, we were able to communicate what it was that we did and did not want in this marriage!" someone else weighed in.

"Love this. I’ve been seeing so many happily divorced women and I love this safe space for us. Knowing there’s true happiness when relationships may fail," wrote another.

One person commented: "It's such a tough thing to remember sometimes but it’s so worth it!"

In April, Landry shared a set of photos with her husband, revealing that while she has gained 50 lbs (23 kg) since the pair tied the knot, she wouldn't change a thing.

"I’m 50 lbs heavier than when we met. I think about that sometimes. When the doubt creeps in. When I feel unlovable. For simply changing. But then I remember the journey we’ve been on. I remember that this change is actually a beautiful one," she wrote.

"It’s first dates, second dates, the thousands of them more. It’s the travel. The taste of it. The laughing 'til we’re sore. It’s cocktails on a Friday. The curling up on a Sunday. It’s been sickness, overworking, joy and healing. It’s having a baby together. Woven inside my body. It’s 50 lbs of what’s made our family," she continued. "So when I think about it and the doubt creeps in, I ask myself, 'What would you rather, have this life, or be thin?' And I smile at him and look at our life.

"It’s not even a question," she concluded. "I would do it all over again."

