I've read 50+ books in 2024: These are my 7 favourites, from hot new fiction releases to romance novels and cookbooks

Synopsis: When Liz's scholarship falls through for her to be able to attend her dream school, her brother suggests she run for prom queen in order to win the $10,000 prize that comes with the title. The only problem? Liz thinks she's "too Black, too poor, too awkward" to actually win.

What follows is a very sweet and powerful finding of self where Liz aims to become the school's "infamous, subversive, dangerous, queer-as-hell prom queen wannabe."

My take: I'm in my 30s, but god, I love a good YA novel. Liz is an easy character to root for from the get-go, but it's the moments where the once-shy girl stands up for herself that had me silently screaming and proverbially jumping up and down.



I actually wrote down two quotes from the book into my journal as affirmations: “I never needed this race or a hashtag or the king to be a queen. I was born royalty. All I had to do was pick up my crown.” And: “I try to channel the confidence of a mediocre white man in a boardroom: untouchable.”



This book is stinkin' cute and it made my heart happy, which is sometimes exactly what you need as a palette cleanser from heavier novels.

My rating: 4.5/5

Goodreads rating: 4.08/5