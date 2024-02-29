Jennifer Lopez, 54, just revealed her 5-step anti-aging 'skin prep' routine — shop her $268 beauty bag

54 going on 34: Here's what Jennifer Lopez uses to maintain her ageless glow (Photos via Getty).

Chances are, if you're a Jennifer Lopez fan, you're well aware the music icon has her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty. As the brand's no.1 ambassador (she is its founder, after all), the 54-year-old is quick to credit JLo Beauty's ever-growing product line as the secret behind her "perfect" skin. Among its serums, moisturizers and Booty Balms, one is a clear J.Lo favourite — That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum.

Lopez has called the $107 brightening serum her skincare "holy grail" and has noted a "profound" difference in her skin when she uses it. "That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die," she's said on Instagram.

Most recently, the starlet shared her skin prep routine on JLo Beauty's Instagram account. Starting with That Jlo Glow, Lopez follows with the brand's Blockbuster Cream, That Star complexion booster, the Beso Balm and a hydrating mist.

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum: The details

A mega-rich gel serum designed to brighten, tighten and lift the skin, JLo Beauty's That Jlo Glow provides all-day hydration and is ideal for anti-aging, as it targets fine lines and wrinkles.

The serum is formulated with niacinamide, Tri-Fermented Complex and peptides, which work together to tackle dullness, loss of firmness and elasticity, and signs of aging.

Here's what reviewers say

Earning an average rating of 4.1 stars on Sephora, reviewers call That JLo Glow the "holy grail of serums."

The anti-aging serum "does some heavy lifting," writes one shopper. "It balances out my skin tones and removes redness."

"This serum is one of the best I have ever used," echoes another. "My skin literally glows and is bright every time I use it."

The serum is a "chef's kiss for me," praises a third reviewer. "I have dry skin, and it makes my face feel and look great. Treat yourself to this product and you won't regret it," they write.

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide (Photo via Sephora)

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum $107 at Sephora

While the celebrity-backed serum has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, some note it "doesn't mix well" with other skincare products and "only works well when used alone."

"[I] experience piling with my foundation and it never sits right," according to one Sephora shopper.

Based on a clinical study, 91 per cent of participants noted an improvement in the look of their skin's firmness and elasticity, and 100 per cent agreed it improved skin hydration and texture.

However, a handful of reviewers note that as it's an anti-aging product, "younger ladies might not need or want such a heavy serum."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.