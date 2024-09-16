John Oliver fumbles son’s name before dedicating Emmys win to dead dog

John Oliver delivered a rather chaotic speech during the Emmys on Sunday night (15 September), fumbling his son’s name before dedicating his win to his dead dog.

The comedian’s Last Week Tonight show won the Emmy for outstanding scripted variety series.

Oliver thanked his team and family during the acceptance speech — but one slip up brought extra laughs from the audience.

“I’d like to thank my wife, Kate and our kids, husband — ‘husband’ — Hudson, his name is Hudson. Ouch. That’s gonna come back to haunt me,” he said.

Laughing off his slip, Oliver then dedicated his award to another family member.

“I also want to thank, may be silly, our dog,” he added.

“We had the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding and she got us through a pandemic.”