Kaia Gerber totally transforms with grey 60s bouffant hair

Grey hair has often been maligned, particularly when worn by women, as a prominent, physical and universal sign of ageing. But as we continue to move towards celebrating more expansive beauty ideals, we're also embracing the power of silver. And that collective includes Kaia Gerber who recently experimented with a grey hair look. We love to see it!



In a new book project named Hidden Identities, hairstylist Guido Palau – who was the creative lead behind the newly launched Zara haircare line – customised sculptural and statement hair looks for Kaia. Together, the pair used wigs to explore how hair can completely change the way you act and feel.

In the run-up to the book's release, both the exclusive retailer, IDEA and Guido shared sneak peek Instagram posts debuting a select few looks. See a snap of our favourite silver fringed 'do below:

Not only do we love the 60s hair for its dramatic transformation but the frosted eye makeup and sharp claw nails also add to the vintage feel. In other words, the overall glam is an all-round beauty win.

Giving detail and context to the images, Guido shared that the shoot profiles themes of identity, womanhood and paradigms of beauty in an interview with W magazine. "I'm not a woman but because I've been around so many women and talked to women so much about their hair, I feel I understand them in that way," Guido shared.

"How a woman has all these sort of fights about her identity, all these different sides of her, and how hair represents and can bring out the different dimensions in a woman."



Continuing, the hairstylist told W that calling beauty standards into question is one of the key parts of this project. "In this day and age, we've let go of the parameters of beauty a bit – thank goodness," he says. "Besides, what are the rules of good hair and bad hair? I don’t even know anymore. As long as you feel happy with that hair, then that's good enough. Society's idea of it doesn't really matter anymore."

And to that, we say: hear, hear!

