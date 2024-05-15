Amazon Lightning Deal: This cult-favourite anti-aging serum has 87,000 5-star reviews — and it's 40% off

Amazon Lightning Deal: Save 40 per cent on this viral vitamin C serum — but not for long! (Photo via Amazon).

No matter your thoughts on aging (optimistic, melancholic or otherwise), I would be willing to bet that most people could do without the fine lines, wrinkles and moisture loss that come with getting older. While no magic product will truly turn back the clock, some anti-aging serums, creams and lotions are praised for staving off Mother Nature just a little bit longer.

With more than 134,000 reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" title, TruSkin's Vitamin C Serum is one of those products — and it's on sale. For a limited time, shoppers can save 40 per cent on the 60 mL face serum, bringing its price to under $30. However, as it is an Amazon Lightning Deal, the discount will only last for a few hours or until supplies run out — whichever comes first.

To shop the time-limited discount and learn why thousands of shoppers praise the viral serum as their anti-aging go-to, scroll below.

What is it?

🍊 Vitamin C to brighten skin

💧 Botanical hyaluronic acid to support hydration

🥑 Vitamin E to nourish skin

This cult-favourite anti-aging serum is loaded with botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil to brighten the complexion, even out skin tone and lessen the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.

The antioxidant-rich formula is made without parabens, phthalates, sulphates, PEGs, or GMOs and is vegan and dermatologist/clinically tested.

The reviews are in

🏆 134,000 reviews

⭐️ 4.2 stars

💬 "[My] complexion is much brighter"

With a staggering 134,000 reviews — more than 87,000 of which are 5 stars — Amazon shoppers say the budget-friendly serum has given them their "glow back."

After three months of use, "[my] complexion is much brighter," "my skin feels supple," and "I've gotten some glow back," raves one reviewer. "I'm in love," they write. The serum has "[given] me back my self-confidence."

Another user credits the TruSkin serum as the reason they're "routinely taken for someone 10 years younger."

The shopper, who writes they saw a "noticeable improvement in [their] complexion," gives kudos to the product for smoothing out their skin and reducing acne flare-ups. "WOW, my skin looks so great," they say.

"It works," echoes a third shopper. After only a week, there is a "huge difference [in my skin]."

Despite thousands (upon thousands) of five-star reviews, the serum's smell has shoppers divided.

It's "not terrible," according to one reviewer; however, it's "how I imagine snail slime smells like."

The verdict

While nothing short of a time machine will truly turn back the clock, thousands of Amazon shoppers credit this $27 anti-aging serum for giving them their "glow back." With 87,000 5-star reviews, the "Amazon's Choice" serum has become something of a cult product on the site. However, its smell has some users divided — something to keep in mind if you're sensitive to fragrance.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

