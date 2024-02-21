Kate Middleton! Taylor Swift! Celebs love Sézane — and they're having a rare sale right now
A Sézane sale doesn't come along very often. For a limited time, shop the celeb-approved French brand for less.
I am a total sucker for celebrity fashion; I will admit it. When Meghan Markle wears Sorel boots, I want Sorel boots. When you see Jennifer Lopez in Free People, you can be sure to find me browsing their website. And lastly, when Kate Middleton wears just about anything, well, consider me influenced. Speaking of, the Princess of Wales is widely known to be a fan of the French brand Sézane. Popular among influencers, celebrities and royals, the B Corp-certified brand is considered affordable luxury, which makes a Sézane sale all the more alluring. For a limited time, shoppers can save on cold-weather apparel during the brand's winter archives sale. Like most luxury brands, a Sézane sale doesn't come along very often, so if you want to get your hands on a discounted style, now is the time to do so. Below, I've gathered some of the best — and most in-stock — pieces from Sézane's winter sale, including a few picks that would be great for spring. To shop my picks, scroll below.
Léo Coat
We have a major style crush on this chic rose-printed coat from Sezane. Shop the Léo Coat in eight prints.
Ethell Dress
This sunny Ethell Dress is a chic pick for work or any upcoming spring weddings.
Zaria Jumper
It's giving Meghan Markle. This elegant jumper is made of a blend of merino wool and super kid mohair.
Erwann Jacket
If you're like me, your wardrobe could benefit from a pop of colour. This emerald green Erwann Jacket will do the job brilliantly.
Tina Jacket
How good is this '70s-inspired floral-printed blazer? Don't miss the matching Martin Trousers while you're at it.
Théophile Trousers
These cooler-than-cool wide-leg trousers play well with Sezane's Zelda Blouse.
Paulin Coat
This cozy Paulin shacket will look good on everyone. Shop the coat in three colourways.
Izaac Coat
We live in Canada, and therefore, every new coat purchase is justifiable.
Ninon Dress
This short, flowy dress has ruffles around the armholes and a smocked collar for a ladylike touch.
Chuck Trousers
How incredible are these? Make a colourful splash in Sezane's Chuck Trousers this spring.
Will Jacket
The 1970s called — they want you to have this jacket.
