Kate Middleton! Taylor Swift! Celebs love Sézane — and they're having a rare sale right now

Selena Gomez, Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift wearing Sézane — shop Sézane's limited-time sale (Photos via Getty).

I am a total sucker for celebrity fashion; I will admit it. When Meghan Markle wears Sorel boots, I want Sorel boots. When you see Jennifer Lopez in Free People, you can be sure to find me browsing their website. And lastly, when Kate Middleton wears just about anything, well, consider me influenced. Speaking of, the Princess of Wales is widely known to be a fan of the French brand Sézane. Popular among influencers, celebrities and royals, the B Corp-certified brand is considered affordable luxury, which makes a Sézane sale all the more alluring. For a limited time, shoppers can save on cold-weather apparel during the brand's winter archives sale. Like most luxury brands, a Sézane sale doesn't come along very often, so if you want to get your hands on a discounted style, now is the time to do so. Below, I've gathered some of the best — and most in-stock — pieces from Sézane's winter sale, including a few picks that would be great for spring. To shop my picks, scroll below.

Léo Coat (Photo via Sezane)

We have a major style crush on this chic rose-printed coat from Sezane. Shop the Léo Coat in eight prints.

$360 $505 at Sezane

Ethell Dress (Photo via Sezane)

This sunny Ethell Dress is a chic pick for work or any upcoming spring weddings.

$160 $255 at Sezane

Zaria Jumper (Photo via Sezane)

It's giving Meghan Markle. This elegant jumper is made of a blend of merino wool and super kid mohair.

$115 $185 at Sezane

Erwann Jacket (Photo via Sezane)

If you're like me, your wardrobe could benefit from a pop of colour. This emerald green Erwann Jacket will do the job brilliantly.

$235 $315 at Sezane

Tina Jacket (Photo via Sezane)

How good is this '70s-inspired floral-printed blazer? Don't miss the matching Martin Trousers while you're at it.

$175 $300 at Sezane

Théophile Trousers (Photo via Sezane)

These cooler-than-cool wide-leg trousers play well with Sezane's Zelda Blouse.

$140 $230 at Sezane

Paulin Coat (Photo via Sezane)

This cozy Paulin shacket will look good on everyone. Shop the coat in three colourways.

$315 $485 at Sezane

Izaac Coat (Photo via Sezane)

We live in Canada, and therefore, every new coat purchase is justifiable.

$395 $465 at Sezane

Ninon Dress (Photo via Sezane)

This short, flowy dress has ruffles around the armholes and a smocked collar for a ladylike touch.

$150 $255 at Sezane

Chuck Trousers (Photo via Sezane)

How incredible are these? Make a colourful splash in Sezane's Chuck Trousers this spring.

$145 $225 at Sezane

Will Jacket (Photo via Sezane)

The 1970s called — they want you to have this jacket.

$240 $300 at Sezane

