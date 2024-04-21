20 of the best color schemes for your kitchen

Finding the right kitchen color ideas that you will love for years to come has never been more important, with the kitchen now a multi-purpose room designed as much for living as it is for cooking.

Neutrals aren’t for everyone, and the sizeable cost of a new kitchen shouldn’t dictate that you play it safe. It’s more a case of choosing how and where to introduce color, picking spots that can be easily updated, and introducing shades that mirror the color palette in the rest of your home – these are just a few kitchen ideas to choose from.

'It’s amazing how a change of paint color or some new tiles can give a colorful kitchen or painted kitchen a completely fresh look, picking up on different accents within the home,' adds Rob Whitaker, creative director at Fired Earth.

Kitchens are rife with color opportunities, from appliances and flooring, to window treatments and cabinets. Start by deciding how much of permanent commitment you are willing to make to room color ideas. One of easiest and least expensive options is to paint a wall that can be easily updated should you tire of it.

For a classic, timeless kitchen idea, we sometimes err on the side of safety and choose a completely neutral scheme, forgetting that a little lift of color can cheer up a room immensely. Painted finishes work well for timeless schemes, and of course, can be updated at a later stage if you’re confident enough with a paintbrush.

Our curated collection of the best kitchen color ideas and painted schemes will inspire you to give your kitchen a bold new look.