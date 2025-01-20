Kiton Appeals to the ‘Collector of the Art of Living’ for Fall 2025

Kiton is catering to fashion connoisseurs: The brand calls such customers Collectors of the Art of Living, and drew inspiration from three interpretations of this man for fall 2025: the collector, the artist and the curator. Asked what this man is looking for, chief executive office3r Antonio de Matteis said “elegance, and elegance in the details.” The executive was upbeat about the performance of the company, which close 2024 with a 10.5 percent increase in revenues.

This man has returned to wearing the suit Kiton is known for, but the volumes are more relaxed, with longer coats and softer jackets. “There is more attention to colors,” de Matteis added. Indeed, the palette was expansive, with shades ranging from burgundy and pumpkin to azure. Pure vicuña, cashmere and linen were blended on jackets that were also embellished with shearling and leather details. There were also some checkered designs reminiscent of the ’70s and ’80s English country style.

More from WWD

De Matteis also showed off its “private” made-to-measure collection hinging on vicuña, opened for the first time to visitors at Milan’s Via Pontaccio headquarters and seen on the softest overshirt and coats, also blended with cashmere. The ultimate luxury was a shearling bomber jacket lined in this blend of vicuña and cashmere.

Launch Gallery: Kiton Men's Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.