Lip glosses: 10 of the best

‘Think of gloss not just as an aesthetic add-on but as your low-maintenance best friend’: Bemi Shaw.

Lip gloss got a bad rep in the 00s due to its sticky formulas, which could leave mouths looking gummy and gooey. However, the new wave of offerings are light, nourishing and the best way to add a subtle shine to any occasion.

These versatile products have a range of benefits to enhance your overall look, and the new oil-based formulas can add lustre to your lips, giving them a fuller and more youthful appearance.

Think of gloss not just as an aesthetic add-on but as your low-maintenance best friend. It plays well layered over tinted balm and lipstick. New formulas contain hydrating ingredients, such as oils, shea butter and vitamins that keep lips soft and smooth, combatting dryness and chapping.

In a wide range of shades and finishes, this new generation allows you to experiment with a variety of different looks. With these glosses in your corner, your makeup routine just got a whole lot juicier.

1. NYX Butter gloss £7.49, boots.com

2. Lanolips Lip Water £13, lanolips.co.uk

3. Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss £21, kosas.com

4. Chanel Moisturising Gloss £36, chanel.com

5. Kylie Jenner High Gloss £13.60, asos.com

6. Glossier Glassy Plush Shine £18, glossier.com

7. Pixi by Petra LipLift Max £12, pixibeauty.co.uk

8. Dior Lip Maximizer £33, dior.com

9. Elf Lip Plumping Gloss £7, elfcosmetics.co.uk

10. Le Phyto-Gloss £46, sisley-paris.com