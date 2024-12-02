Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale is here — 80+ epic deals on tech, Christmas gifts and more | LIVE UPDATES

Save big on tech, home, holiday essentials and more during Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada in 2024 (Photos via Amazon)

The Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Amazon Canada, including some of the lowest prices in 2024. Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save on big-ticket items like TVs, Apple devices, laptops, snow blowers, air fryers and more. It's also one of the last times of 2024 that you can save on gift ideas and stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas.

Like Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Scroll down to shop all the best deals by category, as well as the standout Cyber Monday deals hand-picked by our expert team of shopping editors. You can also catch up-to-the-minute updates on the very best deals of the day by visiting Yahoo Canada's Cyber Monday 2024 live blog, curated by Canadian shopping experts. Happy shopping!

Shop all Cyber Monday deals that are 50 per cent off or more.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

    $34$70
    Save $36
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing

    $119$269
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine w/ Aeroccino

    $159$320
    Save $161
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro Limited Electric Toothbrush

    $60$120
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras

    $150$395
    Save $245
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case

    $199$239
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

Best TV & home audio deals

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

    $50$80
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

Best deals on gaming & electronics

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

  • Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $99$189
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • MEATER SE Wireless Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

    $77$110
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

  • Greenworks 8 Amp 12" Corded Snow Shovel

    $93$169
    Save $76
    See at Amazon

Best deals on home & cleaning essentials

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

  • Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

    $16$23
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

    $10$17
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

  • Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

    $265$350
    Save $85
    See at Amazon
