100 best Amazon Black Friday deals in Canada — Score huge savings on Apple, Dyson, Ninja and more | LIVE UPDATES

Save big on tech, home & living, holiday essentials and more during Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
amazon fire tv stick, playstation video game, ninja creami, mascara, lifestraw, apple airpods, dyson vacuum, yeti mug, our place pot, laneige lip balm
Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale includes tens of thousands of deals (Photos via Amazon).

It's officially Black Friday, which means it's time to check out (and shop!) all of the deals in Amazon Canada's 2024 Black Friday sale. There are tens of thousands of items up for grabs — including tech, home & kitchen and holiday gift ideas — at some of the lowest prices of the year. To help save you time, we combed through them to find the best deals we think you'll love.

Similar to Prime Day, popular items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, Garmin, Ninja, Beats and Keurig are on sale. However, unlike Amazon Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers don't need a Prime membership to access (most of) the discounts. That said, having a Prime membership still has its perks. Prime members can enjoy free Prime shipping, with millions of Amazon's most popular items available with same-day or one-day delivery. Not yet a member? You can sign up for a Prime membership here.

Keep scrolling to shop the year's best (and biggest!!) Black Friday deals and discover even more Black Friday sales with Yahoo Canada's live blog — managed and written by Canadian shopping experts.

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

    $25$60
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

    $430$640
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Testing

    $119$269
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    $123$250
    Save $127
    See at Amazon

Best laptop & tablet deals

Best TV & home audio deals

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $330$470
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)

    $550$650
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

Best deals on coffee & espresso machines

  • Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod And Carafe Coffee Maker

    $140$200
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer

    $190$320
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

    $63$90
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

Best home & cleaning deals

Best vacuum & cleaning deals

  • Brother Full-Featured Sewing Machine with 27 Stitches

    $127$220
    Save $93
    See at Amazon

Best beauty & personal care deals

Best toothbrush & dental care deals

  • Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Special Edition Toothbrush

    $135$250
    Save $115
    See at Amazon

  • Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

Best haircare & grooming deals

  • Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair

    $14$20
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun

    $269$399
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

Black Friday 2024: Best deals in Canada | LIVE UPDATES

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from coffee makers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Black Friday since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov 29. However, as mentioned, the sale extends far beyond 24 hours for many retailers. Canadians can start shopping dozens of early deals from Nov. 1 onwards. Cyber Monday is on Monday, Dec. 2.

