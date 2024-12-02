The best Cyber Monday 2024 deals in Canada: Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Walmart and more | LIVE UPDATES

Now's your chance to save $1,000s on vacations, tech gadgets, Christmas gift ideas and more this Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday deals you can already shop in Canada (Photos via Amazon, Reformation, Hoka, Lululemon Canadian Tire & Monos)

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to score a deal in Canada. Between Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, hundreds of retailers slash their prices on everything from tech to apparel. Historically, mega retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have some of the best (and steepest!) Cyber Monday deals, but they are far from the only ones.

It's the perfect opportunity to save on Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and everything else you need for the holiday season. Beyond gift ideas, shoppers can score big-ticket deals on brands that rarely go on sale, like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, Yeti, PlayStation and more.

Below, we've gathered some of Canada's absolute best Cyber Monday sales. Shopper-favourite retailers like Adidas, Lululemon and Canadian Tire are in the mix, alongside truly incredible deals from Columbia, Wayfair, Lovehoney and more.

Keep scrolling to shop some of the year's best prices (and wrap up your 2024 Christmas shopping). Stay in the know with Yahoo Canada's Cyber Monday 2024 live blog, curated by Canadian shopping experts. Happy shopping!

Editor's picks: Best Cyber Monday deals

Best Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada: Take 70% or more off

Amazon Canada's Deals Store is loaded with Cyber Monday deals. Take more than 70 per cent off a ton of products, plus save on must-have tech, holiday essentials like artificial Christmas trees and advent calendars, robot vacuums and more. To shop the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals of 2024, hand-picked by Yahoo Canada shopping editors, click here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $34 $70 Save $36 See at Amazon

Best Buy Canada: Take 60% or more off

Give the perfect gift this holiday season and save hundreds during Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale. Score deals on smartwatches, 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, laptops and more. To shop deals for 60 per cent off or more, see here.

Oura Ring Gen3 $470 $600 Save $130 See at Best Buy

LG: Save up to $2,000

Save hundreds on TVs, laundry bundles and more.

Samsung: Up to $1,500 off

Save $1,000s on TVs, smartphones, laptops, home appliances and so much more.

Best Cyber Monday home & living deals in Canada

Burrow: Up to 30% off

Take up to 30 per cent off sitewide on seating, dining, bedroom and more.

Canadian Tire: Take up to 60% off

Shop thousands of Cyber Week deals at Canadian Tire. Take up to 60 per cent off snow blowers, air fryers, vacuums, cookware sets, winter tires and more. Shop home & pet sale, shop outdoor living & Christmas sale and shop all deals.

T-fal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer $130 $200 Save $70 See at Canadian Tire

Cabela's: Save up to 70%

Save big on hunting essentials, Bass Pro Shops gear, Yeti and more.

Casper: Up to 25% off

Save up to 25 per cent on bestselling mattresses.

Cozy Earth: 45% off

Enjoy up to 45 per cent off sheets, pyjamas and more.

DavidsTea: Up to 70% off

Save up to 70 per cent on everything, including tea blends, mugs and accessories.

Etsy: Up to 40% off

Get into the spirit with up to 40 per cent off holiday savings. Save on gifts for her, personalized gifts, gifts for him and more.

Dyson: Save up to $300

Save up to $300 on select Dyson technology, including floor care, hair care and air treatments.

Hello Tushy: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off select bidets and bidet attachments.

Home Hardware: Up to 60% off

Save up to 60 per cent on Christmas lights and decor, snow blowers, tool combo kits and more.

Kilne: 20% off

Save 20 per cent sitewide on pots, pans and more.

Michaels: Save up to 60%

Save on crafting and holiday supplies.

Our Place: Take up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy Our Place's biggest savings of the year.

Cookware Set $295 $565 Save $270 See at Our Place

Parachute: Up to 75% off

Take 30 per cent off everything aPetSmartnd up to 75 per cent off the sale collection.

Ruggable: 30% off

Save 30 per cent sitewide on rugs.

Shark: Up to 35% off

Take up to 35 per cent off select products or 15 per cent off sitewide with code BFSALE15.

Silk & Snow: Up to 20% off

Up to 20 per cent off sitewide. Save on mattresses, bed sheets and bed frames.

Sundays Furniture: Up to 40% off

Take 40 per cent off select pieces, including beds, dining tables and sideboards, for a limited time.

Walmart Canada: Up to 50% off

It's a season of savings at Walmart. Save big on kitchen, grocery, gift ideas and more.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $45 $90 Save $45 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Up to 80% off

Take up to 80 per cent off at Wayfair. Take up to 55 per cent off living room seating, up to 55 per cent off kitchen and dining furniture and up to 80 per cent off area rugs.

Yeti: 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on dozens of products on Amazon Canada.

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 40% off

Save 25 per cent on men's apparel, women's apparel and 40 per cent off Abercrombie kids.

Adidas: Extra 40% off

Shop Cyber Monday deals with an extra 40 per cent off full price and sale styles with code CYBER.

Aldo: 25% off

Enjoy 25 per cent off men's and women's footwear and accessories.

Alo Yoga: Up to 60% off

Save on leggings, sports bras, winter jackets and more.

Alosoft High-Waist Head Start Legging $98 $200 Save $102 See at Alo Yoga

Altitude Sports: Save up to 50%

Up to half off everything you need for winter.

Anthropologie: Extra 50% off

Take an extra 50 per cent off hundreds of styles.

Banana Republic: 40% off

Enjoy 40 per cent off full-priced items.

ba&sh: Up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on fall and winter styles.

Club Monaco: 40% off

Save 40 per cent sitewide.

Coach Outlet: Extra 30% off

Calling all bag lovers: Take an extra 30 per cent off cyber exclusives.

Teri Hobo Bag $279 $520 Save $241 See at Coach Outlet

Columbia Sportswear: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on orders worth $200+.

DeMellier: 20% off

Save 20 per cent on bags and accessories with code BF20.

DSW: Save up to 50%

Take up to 50 per cent off in-season styles.

Dynamite: Extra 40% off

Enjoy an extra 40 per cent off on sale items.

Eddie Bauer: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off outerwear, up to half off men's styles and up to 50 per cent off women's styles.

Everlane: Take up to 75% off

Up to 75 per cent off men's and women's apparel and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Save up to 60 per cent, plus take an additional 15 per cent off with code 15FRIDAY.

Fossil: Up to 70% off

Enjoy up to 70 per cent on sale and outlet styles and up to 30 per cent on full-priced styles.

Frank And Oak: 50% off

Take 40-50 per cent off everything.

Gap Canada: Up to 60% off

Get 50 per cent off everything and up to 60 per cent of select styles. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Cropped Duvet Wrap Puffer Jacket $79 $198 Save $119 See at Gap

Girlfriend Collective: Up to 60% off

Shop bestsellers for 30-60 per cent off.

H&M: Up to 70% off

Save 25 per cent sitewide and take up to 70 per cent off select apparel, home and accessories. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Hoka: Best deals from $10

Save on Hoka sneakers for men and women, plus accessories and sandals.

Holt Renfrew: Up to 30% off

Up to 30 per cent off Skims, Tom Ford, Mackage and more. Shop shoes on sale. Shop bags on sale. Shop apparel on sale.

Hurley: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off sitewide.

Icebreaker: Up to 25% off

Buy one base layer, get 15 per cent off. Buy two or more base layers, get 25 per cent off​.

Joe Fresh: 30% off

Take 30 per cent off men's and women's apparel, must-have for kids and more.

Knix: Take up to 60% off

Up to 60 per cent off sitewide plus an extra 20 per cent off clearance with code CYBER20.

Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra $35 $88 Save $53 See at Knix

La Senza: 40% off

Save on bras, panties and more.

Take 40 per cent off sitewide.

LilySilk: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off cashmere, silk and wool pieces.

Little Burgundy Shoes: Up to 50% off

Up to half off men's, women's and kid's shoes and boots. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale. Shop kid's sale.

Lolë: $50 off

Save $50 on purchases worth $200 or more.

Lululemon: Shop the best Cyber Monday finds from $9

Score great prices on men's and women's apparel, bags, shoes and more.

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag $19 $38 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Maje: Up to 80% off

Enjoy up to 80 per cent off previous collections.

Mango: Up to 50% off

Enjoy up to half off more than 1,000 items.

Shop men's styles for up to 70 per cent off and women's styles for up to 70 per cent off.

MEC: Up to 60% off

Shop deals up to 60 per cent off. Save on winter wear, footwear, hiking gear and more.

Mejuri: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off on orders worth $150 or more.

Merrell: Up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles of men's and women's hiking shoes.

Men's Speed Strike 2 Thermo Mid Waterproof $135 $180 Save $45 See at Merrell

Michael Kors: Up to 70% off

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off sitewide and an extra 15 per cent off select styles with code CYBER15.

Moose Knuckles: 30% off

Enjoy 30 per cent off winter jackets and accessories.

Monica Vinader: Up to 50% off

Black Friday is here with up to 50 per cent off daily flash sales, and 30 per cent off everything else

Mountain Warehouse: Save 50% or more

Save 50 per cent or more on everything, including winter jackets, boots, snow pants and more.

New Balance: Up to 25% off

Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories.

Nike: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off full-priced styles with the code SCORE24.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off

More than 29,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom. Save on apparel, shoes and more.

The North Face: Up to 30% off

Save on ski and snowboard essentials, winter apparel and more.

Old Navy: 50% off

Cyber Monday at Old Navy starts now — take half off everything. Shop women's sale. Shop men's sale.

Pandora: 50% off

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off sitewide.

Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Organically Shaped Hoop Earrings $88 $175 Save $87 See at Pandora

Reformation: 25% off

It's Cyber Monday, baby. Save 25 per cent sitewide.

Roots: Up to 60% off

Up to 60 per cent off men's, women's and kid's apparel.

RW&CO: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent off.

Saks Off Fifth: Up to 80% off

Take an extra 25 per cent on orders worth $150+ with code CYBER.

Salomon: 25% off

Save 25 per cent or more on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

Simons: Take up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on men, women and home.

Sorel: Up to 50% off

One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands is having a major sale — score up to 50 per cent off.

Spanx: Up to 70% off

Save big, big, big on bestsellers from Spanx.

Sport Chek: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent off adidas, up to 25 per cent off Crocs and up to 40 per cent off Reebok.

Sporting Life: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off The North Face, Nike, Moose Knuckles and more.

Arc'teryx Men's Norvan LD 3 Trail Running Shoe $110 $185 Save $75 See at Sporting Life

SSENSE: Up to 60% off

Save big on designer clothing, accessories and shoes for men and women.

TSC: Up to 70% off

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off everything from clothing and handbags to kitchen and electronics.

UGG: Save 30%

Save on men's and women's UGG boots, shoes and accessories.

Under Armour: Up to 25% off

Score shoes, apparel and accessories for just $3.

Uniqlo: Best deals from $6

Save on everything you need for winter.

Best Cyber Monday beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Ancestry: Up to $75 off

Save up to $75 on AncestryDNA.

Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 50% off

Save up to 50 per cent on bestselling beauty and enjoy free gifts.

Diva: Up to 25% off

Take up to 25 per cent off the Diva Cup, underwear and more.

Jones Road: 25% off

Take 25 per cent off select beauty kits.

Lelo: Up to 60% off

Take up to 60 per cent off sex toys for her, him and couples.

Lovehoney: Up to 70% off

Up to 70 per cent off bondage, sex toys and lingerie.

Soraya Wave $237 $339 Save $102 See at Lelo

Merit Beauty: 20% off

Save 20 per cent sitewide on celeb-loved beauty.

The Ordinary: 23% off

Until the end of the month, shoppers can take 23 per cent off bestsellers at The Ordinary.

PinkCherry: Up to 80% off

Up to 80 per cent off all clearance, plus 30 per cent off everything else.

Saje: 25% off

The biggest sale of the season starts now: Save 25 per cent on everything.

Pocket Farmacy Physical Edition $54 $72 Save $18 See at Saje

SBLA: 50% off

SBLA's biggest sale of the year is on. Take 50 per cent off sitewide.

Sephora: Up to 50% off

Shop the best deals of the season and take up to half off select beauty.

Best Cyber Monday travel deals in Canada

Away Travel: Save 25% on everything

Take 25 per cent off suitcases, packing cubes, travel accessories and more.

Expedia: Members save 30%

Expedia members save 30 per cent (or more!) on selected hotels until Dec. 4.

G Adventures: Up to 30% off

Save up to 30 per cent on travel packages until Dec. 3.

Monos: Up to 40% off luggage

Take up to 40 per cent off sitewide.

Carry-On Pro $272 $385 Save $113 See at Monos

Samsonite: Up to 60% off

Save on luggage sets and travel must-haves.

Travelpro: Up to 40% off

Take up to 40 per cent sitewide on luggage.

How to get the best deals this Cyber Monday

Much like Prime Day, Boxing Day and Labour Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are incredible opportunities to save on tech, home essentials and seasonal fashion. However, how do you know that you're getting the best possible deal?

Shopping strategies for Cyber Monday 2024

Here are a few tips, according to us: Yahoo Canada's shopping team:

Bookmark Yahoo Canada's shopping coverage: Are we self-promoting? Sure. However, we have a good reason to. Our shopping team spends eight hours a day, five days a week, researching, comparing, and gathering deals in Canada. We can (and will!) tell you if that laptop you have your eye on is cheaper at Best Buy or Amazon or if it's actually a better deal from the brand's own website. We do the price comparison for you. Check price comparison websites: I know I just said we do the price comparison for you, and that's true! That said, we can't get to every website on the internet. For the brands and products we don't cover, price comparison websites like Shopbot, CamelCamelCamel and Shopzilla come in handy. Buy bigger ticket items: Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for discounts on big-ticket items on tech, furniture, home appliances and outdoor equipment. Prices for these items are oftentimes the cheapest in November, so keep an eye out if you're looking to splurge on a new TV.

What are the best Cyber Week deals?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day or Canadian Tire's Hot Sale, hundreds of retailers participate in Cyber Monday 2024, which means many of them will try to outdo one another for your business.

Best Buy Canada, Amazon and Walmart typically offer the best deals if you're shopping for tech. Whereas Wayfair, Canadian Tire and mattress companies like Endy and Casper are always go-to spots for home and kitchen deals. For fashion, you can always count on Coach Outlet, Columbia, Old Navy and Roots to offer killer discounts.

How does the Canada Post strike affect shipping?

Tens of thousands of Canada Post workers are on strike, which may create delays and other disruptions to holiday and Cyber Monday delivery.

In a statement, Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu said, "Mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered for the duration of the national strike, and some post offices will be closed. Service guarantees will be impacted for items already in the postal network."

Alternative couriers such as FedEx, Amazon and UPS are still in operation, but small businesses that use Canada Post as their courier service are expected to experience delays.

When is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday 2024 is today, Monday, Dec. 2 — but Canadians can typically shop Cyber Week deals all week. Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals? Click here.

Meet the expert

Kayla Kuefler is a senior shopping editor at Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. She has been helping Canadians score the best possible deals on everything from air fryers to advent calendars for more than four years. She has covered every Cyber Week since 2020, so she knows which deals are worth shopping — and which are worth skipping.

