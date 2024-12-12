Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lululemon has a ton of We Made Too Much finds, starting under $20 — and they will arrive before Christmas

Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These gift ideas will look superb under the tree.

Sarah Rohoman, Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
someone wearing lululemon sweater, a lululemon water bottle, someone wearing a lululemon belt bag
20+ best Lululemon We Made Too Much styles — belt bags, sweaters, leggings and more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Still need to shop for gifts? Time is ticking, my friends. But don't fret — Lululemon has tons of We Made Too Much styles to snag in time for the holidays. If you order by Dec. 21 at 11:59 P.M. PST, you can still receive your gifts before Christmas.

Many people would love to find something from Lululemon wrapped under their tree, which is why we've put together a list of some worthwhile pieces. Canadian shoppers can score some incredible prices on belt bags, hoodies, leggings and more.

Stock up on everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for loved ones. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep scrolling for some notable picks brought to you by Yahoo Canada shopping experts.

Best Lululemon WMTM bags, shoes & accessories

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material

$79$98Save $19

This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying "the material is supple and could be leather!"

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Convertible Crossbody Bag 1.5L

$49$74Save $25

Shoppers have nearly given this crossbody bag an average five-star rating. They rave about its "versatility" and its "comfortable" strap.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo

$19$38Save $19

Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

$34$52Save $18

Unlike the other belt bags at Lululemon, this one has a little top handle, so you can easily grab it and go.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Women's Cityverse Sneaker

From $99$178

These "very cute and comfortable" sneakers come in three colours. They're "great shoes for walking," according to shoppers. 

From $99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz

$34$48Save $14

Hydration is the key to success! This 32oz is "perfect" for long hikes and workouts, according to Lululemon reviewers.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Corduroy

$39$64Save $25

This belted-bag is perfect for people who don't want to carry a purse. It's large enough for all your basics (phone, keys, cards) and has a little extra room for anything else.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$29$44Save $15

Score the iconic Lululemon belt bag in a festive green hue — it's perfect for the holidays!

$29 at Lululemon
lululemon

Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag 10L

$84$128Save $44

This roomy tote is perfect for work, school or everyday use. It has an interior pocket to keep your water bottle secure and is made of structured material to maintain it's silhouette.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clear Backpack Mini 10L Logo

$49$74Save $25

This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$89$118Save $29

Winter weather is almost here — it's time to bundle up! This cult-favourite Scuba Half-Zip from Lululemon is lightweight yet warm and super soft against the skin.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

$69$128Save $59

This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25"

$69$98Save $29

These tights are made for running — they have a continuous drawcord to stay cinched while you're active and don't have an inseam, meaning it won't chafe during long workouts.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

$69$128Save $59

This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.

$69 at Lululemon
lululemon

Softstreme High-Rise Midi Skirt

$64$118Save $54

This machine-washable skirt has a "peach-fuzz texture," four-way stretch and a weighty drape for a stylish silhouette.

$64 at Lululemon
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

$39$68Save $29

Shop this trendy bodysuit that's a perfect basic for layering. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage and it has snaps that make going to the bathroom a breeze.

$39 at Lululemon
lululemon

Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant Regular

From $69$158

These smoothing pants are just like leggings — but better!

From $69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

$69$128Save $59

Know someone in desperate need of a good hoodie? This soft, breathable one is a great contender. 

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

City Sweat Jogger

$69$128Save $59

And if they want the comfy matching set, here are the joggers to go with the hoodie. Reviewers say these "comfortable" joggers have "a little give" and are "shaped perfectly."

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Drysense Half Zip

$64$98Save $34

Keep this sweat-wicking sweater on-hand to pop on after workouts. It has a classic fit and technology that prevents odour-causing bacteria.

$64 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Reversible Insulated Bomber Jacket

$149$248Save $99

This versatile bomber jacket is fully reversible with lightweight insulation and weather protection no matter which way you wear it. Take it with you travelling, hiking or out and about this season.

$149 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

From $39$88

These shorts are made with lightweight, perforated fabric to keep you feeling breezy during sweat sessions. They're specifically designed for running and also have sweat-wicking technology.

From $39 at Lululemon

