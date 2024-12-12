Lululemon has a ton of We Made Too Much finds, starting under $20 — and they will arrive before Christmas

Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These gift ideas will look superb under the tree.

20+ best Lululemon We Made Too Much styles — belt bags, sweaters, leggings and more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Still need to shop for gifts? Time is ticking, my friends. But don't fret — Lululemon has tons of We Made Too Much styles to snag in time for the holidays. If you order by Dec. 21 at 11:59 P.M. PST, you can still receive your gifts before Christmas.

Quick shop: Editor's picks

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material $79 $98 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo $19 $38 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz $34 $48 Save $14 See at Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25" $69 $98 Save $29 See at Lululemon

Drysense Half Zip $64 $98 Save $34 See at Lululemon

Many people would love to find something from Lululemon wrapped under their tree, which is why we've put together a list of some worthwhile pieces. Canadian shoppers can score some incredible prices on belt bags, hoodies, leggings and more.

Stock up on everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for loved ones. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep scrolling for some notable picks brought to you by Yahoo Canada shopping experts.

Best Lululemon WMTM bags, shoes & accessories

Best Lululemon WMTM women's apparel

Best Lululemon WMTM men's apparel

