Lululemon has a ton of We Made Too Much finds, starting under $20 — and they will arrive before Christmas
Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These gift ideas will look superb under the tree.
Still need to shop for gifts? Time is ticking, my friends. But don't fret — Lululemon has tons of We Made Too Much styles to snag in time for the holidays. If you order by Dec. 21 at 11:59 P.M. PST, you can still receive your gifts before Christmas.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Cactus Material$79$98Save $19
Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo$19$38Save $19
Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz$34$48Save $14
Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25"$69$98Save $29
Drysense Half Zip$64$98Save $34
Many people would love to find something from Lululemon wrapped under their tree, which is why we've put together a list of some worthwhile pieces. Canadian shoppers can score some incredible prices on belt bags, hoodies, leggings and more.
Stock up on everything from stocking stuffers to gifts for loved ones. So, whether you're shopping for yourself or finishing up your Christmas shopping, keep scrolling for some notable picks brought to you by Yahoo Canada shopping experts.
Best Lululemon WMTM bags, shoes & accessories
This new Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an elevated, chic, leather-like version partially made from sustainable cactus. Shoppers are loving this "gorgeous" bag, with one saying "the material is supple and could be leather!"
Shoppers have nearly given this crossbody bag an average five-star rating. They rave about its "versatility" and its "comfortable" strap.
Add a fun pop of colour to your wardrobe with this red bag. It's super cute, and purchases also support Canadian athletes — now that's a win-win!
Unlike the other belt bags at Lululemon, this one has a little top handle, so you can easily grab it and go.
These "very cute and comfortable" sneakers come in three colours. They're "great shoes for walking," according to shoppers.
Hydration is the key to success! This 32oz is "perfect" for long hikes and workouts, according to Lululemon reviewers.
This belted-bag is perfect for people who don't want to carry a purse. It's large enough for all your basics (phone, keys, cards) and has a little extra room for anything else.
Score the iconic Lululemon belt bag in a festive green hue — it's perfect for the holidays!
This roomy tote is perfect for work, school or everyday use. It has an interior pocket to keep your water bottle secure and is made of structured material to maintain it's silhouette.
This clear backpack is a handy choice for concerts and festivals. Reviewers say it's "cute, stylish and full of space."
Best Lululemon WMTM women's apparel
Winter weather is almost here — it's time to bundle up! This cult-favourite Scuba Half-Zip from Lululemon is lightweight yet warm and super soft against the skin.
This relaxed-fit sweater is a great throw-on after a workout, but at the same time, you can dress it up with a skirt or pair of jeans.
These tights are made for running — they have a continuous drawcord to stay cinched while you're active and don't have an inseam, meaning it won't chafe during long workouts.
This oversized sweater has a cropped silhouette, but it's not too short — it hits the perfect spot. This way, it's comfy and roomy without being overwhelming.
This machine-washable skirt has a "peach-fuzz texture," four-way stretch and a weighty drape for a stylish silhouette.
Shop this trendy bodysuit that's a perfect basic for layering. The fabric is double-layered for extra coverage and it has snaps that make going to the bathroom a breeze.
These smoothing pants are just like leggings — but better!
Best Lululemon WMTM men's apparel
Know someone in desperate need of a good hoodie? This soft, breathable one is a great contender.
And if they want the comfy matching set, here are the joggers to go with the hoodie. Reviewers say these "comfortable" joggers have "a little give" and are "shaped perfectly."
Keep this sweat-wicking sweater on-hand to pop on after workouts. It has a classic fit and technology that prevents odour-causing bacteria.
This versatile bomber jacket is fully reversible with lightweight insulation and weather protection no matter which way you wear it. Take it with you travelling, hiking or out and about this season.
These shorts are made with lightweight, perforated fabric to keep you feeling breezy during sweat sessions. They're specifically designed for running and also have sweat-wicking technology.
