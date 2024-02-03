Lululemon just dropped a ton of new arrivals — including spring belt bags under $50

Discover what's new at Lululemon — shop clothing, bags & more. (Photos via Lululemon)

Lululemon has tons of new arrivals to browse, including lots of colours that'll feel like a breath of fresh spring air. From sleek bodysuits to new Everywhere Belt Bag shades, there are exciting finds for everyone. However, in traditional Lulu fashion, these items are bound to sell out super fast — seriously, never doubt loyal Lululemon fanatics! So, if you see something you like, I suggest snapping it up fast and securing it in your cart before someone beats you to it. You'll find new arrivals from the Lunar New Year drop, too. If you want to refresh your wardrobe, keep scrolling to discover What's New at Lululemon this week.

Lululemon Define Cropped Jacket This cropped version of the beloved Define Jacket offers a versatile, feel-good fit that's ready for any activity. Available in nine colours. $128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet This handy wristlet features two zippered pouches on a wristlet. It's ideal for keeping small essentials organized while on the go — perfect for when you don't feel like carrying a bag. Available in nine colours. $48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie Indulge in top-tier comfort with this lightweight jersey hoodie — it has a soft interior that'll turn every moment into ultimate coziness. Available in five colours. $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Two-Tone Canvas Tote Bag 10L Meet your new go-to tote. It's structured and roomy, made from a two-tone canvas that's sturdy enough to hold its shape while keeping all your necessities secure. Available in two colours. $128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top This tank top will contour your body, and it's the perfect length — not too short, not too long, just right around the waistband for a flattering fit. Available in six colours. $58 at Lululemon

Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit This bodysuit has the perfect balance of snugness and stretch to create a custom fit that feels made for you. It's designed in a way that the curved seams will contour your form. Available in 11 colours. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L The same old Everywhere Belt Bag that you know and love is now available in new spring colours, so you can add some new ones to your collection. Available in 10 colours. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag with Long Strap 1L This bag is identical to the original Everywhere Belt Bag, except this one comes with an extended strap (perfect for bigger-chested gals). It's also available in two new spring colours. $44 at Lululemon

Lululemon Men's VersaTwill Relaxed-Fit Cargo Pant In classic cargo style, you'll find multiple storage options on these pants, including a hidden phone sleeve and secure zippered back pockets. Available in four colours. $158 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L If the OG belt bag isn't cutting it for you, you can opt for this larger version that'll hold a bit more than the essentials. It's also available in some new colours, too. Available in six colours. $52 at Lululemon

Lululemon Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag This tote is the perfect catchall for any occasion — it boasts a large opening to easily toss in your belongings, plus plenty of pockets to keep things organized. Available in four colours. $68 at Lululemon

Lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest This vest features a removable hood and a cinchable hemline so that you can switch up the silhouette to your liking. It has a roomy fit, but you can size down for a fitted vibe. Available in sizes 0-10. $228 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger These Scuba sweatpants will match your favourite Scuba sweaters, so you can feel nice and cozy in the full set. Plus, the oversized fit and plush, fleecy fabric will keep you extra warm and comfortable. Available in four colours. $128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Steady State Hoodie This comfy fleece has a kangaroo pocket with hidden media and coin sleeves. Available in eight colours. $128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie This cropped version of the classic Scuba style is trimmed above the waist, making it the perfect match for your favourite high-rise pants. Available in six colours. $118 at Lululemon

