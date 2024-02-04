Lululemon just dropped new belt bags, coats & more on their We Made Too Much page — and prices start under $20
If she loves Lululemon, you're going to want to check this out before Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you're stuck on what to give your loved ones this Feb. 14 (and you've already checked out Yahoo Canada's gift guides for him and her), you might find the inspiration you need in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Lululemon's WMTM is a one-stop-shop for water bottles, belt bags, winter jackets and more. The section offers some of Lululemon's best available prices on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories. Check out the edit below to get sorted ahead of Valentine's Day and shop this week's We Made Too Much drop.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
If one of your 2024 goals is to get outside and run, you might want to check out Lululemon's Blissfeel 2 running shoes. One reviewer says the sneakers give them "a little bounce in my step, a little more endurance and motivation to keep going."
Shop the Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe in six colours.
Mini Belt Bag
This compact yet capable belt bag has space for your phone, keys and everything else you need on the go.
Shop the Mini Belt Bag in three colours.
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
This "flattering" cropped hoodie is "super comfy," according to shoppers.
Get the Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie before it's gone.
Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag
This wunderfully puffy and quilted cross-body has two zippered compartments to keep essentials organized and a back drop-in pocket.
Shop the Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in two colours.
Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
For all you Scuba-hoodie lovers, it's time to add another to your collection. It has the classic oversized fit, making it easy to layer.
Shop the Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie in three colours.
Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"
These cotton candy-coloured shorts offer airy coverage and streamlined storage for running faster and farther.
Shop the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4" in three colours.
Restfeel Women's Slide
It might not be sandal weather right now, but one day (hopefully) soon, the sun will shine again and when it does, you'll want to keep these slides on hand.
Shop the Restfeel Women's Slide in three colours.
Quilted Grid Belt Bag Hand Warmer 1.5L
The perfect belt bag for Canadian winters, this versatile bag features a fleece-lined sleeve to tuck chilly hands away from the frost.
Shop the Quilted Grid Belt Bag Hand Warmer 1.5L in two colours.
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
With over 2,400 five-star reviews singing its praises, Lululemon reviewers call the Scuba half-zip "so comfortable" and "perfectly oversized."
Shop the Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip in three sizes.
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
If you want to add a little extra flair to your 'fits, these leggings will do the trick. They'll flare out from your knee to the bottom hem for a fun vibe.
Shop the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant in four colours.
Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie
Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.
Shop the Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie for $14.
Thick Fleece Half Zip
This fleece sweater will be a dream come true on unbearably cold days — it'll feel like a nice, weighty hug engulfing you in warmth.
Shop the Thick Fleece Half Zip in two sizes.
Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant
These are for the people who love pockets (hi, it's me) — these cargo-style pants boast a stretchy fabric, so you can feel comfy and look cool simultaneously.
Shop the Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant in six colours.
Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra
This bra offers light support and is perfect for B/C cup sizes. It has lightweight cups that are malleable for optimal comfort.
Shop the Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra in two colours.
Women's Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Mittens
This winter's mild temperatures won't last forever. Get ahead of impending flurries and frost and pick up a pair of these wool-blend mittens for less.
Shop these mitts in three colours.
Back to Life Tumbler 24oz
This insulated tumbler has a folding straw lid and a slip-free texture. Shop the tumbler in two colours.
Shop the Back to Life Tumbler 24oz in two colours.
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
This wonderfully warm puffer jacket has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape of the jacket. According to one reviewer, it's the "perfect winter jacket."
Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket in five colours.
Push Your Pace Jacket
Stay warm on your winter runs with this insulated zip-up jacket. Water-repellent and stretchy, the jacket is insulated and naturally breathable.
Shop the Push Your Pace Jacket in two colours.
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece
Lululemon's fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is "super cute" and its size is "perfect for daily essentials," writes one reviewer.
Shop the Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece in three colours.
Back to Life Sport Bottle
We all know we need to drink more water. This 32oz. water bottle has a double-wall design to help keep your drinks icy cold.
Available in two colours.
Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
Designed with trail running in mind, these Blissfeel running shoes offer a rugged grip with moulded heel support. They're "one of the best trail shoes," writes one shopper. They're "light and comfortable."
Shop the Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoes in four colours.
Align V-Neck Bra Light Support
This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."
Shop this Align V-Neck Bra Light Support in five colours.
Team Canada Quilted Mittens
There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."
Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in three sizes.
City Adventurer Backpack 20L
Lululemon's City Adventurer Backpack has an exterior water bottle pocket, an expandable pocket for your sweaty gear, a trolley-compatible sleeve and so much more.
City Adventurer Backpack 21L.
