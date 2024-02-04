Advertisement
Lululemon just dropped new belt bags, coats & more on their We Made Too Much page — and prices start under $20

If she loves Lululemon, you're going to want to check this out before Valentine's Day.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
lululemon valentine's day, lululemon sale, best lululemon deals, lululemon women's sale, Lululemon's We Made Too Much is so good this week — shop the edit (Photos via Lululemon).
Lululemon's We Made Too Much is so good this week — shop the edit (Photos via Lululemon).

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, and if you're stuck on what to give your loved ones this Feb. 14 (and you've already checked out Yahoo Canada's gift guides for him and her), you might find the inspiration you need in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. Lululemon's WMTM is a one-stop-shop for water bottles, belt bags, winter jackets and more. The section offers some of Lululemon's best available prices on men's and women's apparel, shoes and accessories. Check out the edit below to get sorted ahead of Valentine's Day and shop this week's We Made Too Much drop.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

If one of your 2024 goals is to get outside and run, you might want to check out Lululemon's Blissfeel 2 running shoes. One reviewer says the sneakers give them "a little bounce in my step, a little more endurance and motivation to keep going."

Lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

$99$198Save $99

Shop the Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe in six colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

This compact yet capable belt bag has space for your phone, keys and everything else you need on the go.

Lululemon

Mini Belt Bag

$29$38Save $9

Shop the Mini Belt Bag in three colours.

$29 at Lululemon

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

This "flattering" cropped hoodie is "super comfy," according to shoppers.

Lululemon

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

$89$118Save $29

Get the Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie before it's gone.

$89 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag

This wunderfully puffy and quilted cross-body has two zippered compartments to keep essentials organized and a back drop-in pocket.

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$59$98Save $39

Shop the Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L in two colours.

$59 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

For all you Scuba-hoodie lovers, it's time to add another to your collection. It has the classic oversized fit, making it easy to layer.

Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie

$99$128Save $29

Shop the Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie in three colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"

These cotton candy-coloured shorts offer airy coverage and streamlined storage for running faster and farther.

Lululemon

Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4"

$49$68Save $19

Shop the Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4" in three colours.

$49 at Lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

It might not be sandal weather right now, but one day (hopefully) soon, the sun will shine again and when it does, you'll want to keep these slides on hand.

Lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

$49$68Save $19

Shop the Restfeel Women's Slide in three colours.

$49 at Lululemon

Quilted Grid Belt Bag Hand Warmer 1.5L

The perfect belt bag for Canadian winters, this versatile bag features a fleece-lined sleeve to tuck chilly hands away from the frost.

Lululemon

Quilted Grid Belt Bag Hand Warmer 1.5L

$39$84Save $45

Shop the Quilted Grid Belt Bag Hand Warmer 1.5L in two colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

With over 2,400 five-star reviews singing its praises, Lululemon reviewers call the Scuba half-zip "so comfortable" and "perfectly oversized."

Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$89$118Save $29

Shop the Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip in three sizes.

$89 at Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

If you want to add a little extra flair to your 'fits, these leggings will do the trick. They'll flare out from your knee to the bottom hem for a fun vibe.

Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$99$128Save $29

Shop the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant in four colours.

$99 at Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

Equal parts patriotic and cozy, this soft, reversible beanie is crafted from a wool-blend fabric to keep you warm when the forecast hits freezing.

Lululemon

Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie

$14$48Save $34

Shop the Team Canada Wool-Blend Reversible Beanie for $14.

$14 at Lululemon

Thick Fleece Half Zip

This fleece sweater will be a dream come true on unbearably cold days — it'll feel like a nice, weighty hug engulfing you in warmth.

Lululemon

Thick Fleece Half Zip

$99$158Save $59

Shop the Thick Fleece Half Zip in two sizes.

$99 at Lululemon

Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant

These are for the people who love pockets (hi, it's me) — these cargo-style pants boast a stretchy fabric, so you can feel comfy and look cool simultaneously.

Lululemon

Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant

$109$158Save $49

Shop the Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant in six colours.

$109 at Lululemon

Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra

This bra offers light support and is perfect for B/C cup sizes. It has lightweight cups that are malleable for optimal comfort.

Lululemon

Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra

$49$74Save $25

Shop the Like a Cloud Ribbed Longline Bra in two colours.

$49 at Lululemon

Women's Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Mittens

This winter's mild temperatures won't last forever. Get ahead of impending flurries and frost and pick up a pair of these wool-blend mittens for less.

Lululemon

Women's Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Mittens

$29$54Save $25

Shop these mitts in three colours.

$29 at Lululemon

Back to Life Tumbler 24oz

This insulated tumbler has a folding straw lid and a slip-free texture. Shop the tumbler in two colours.

Lululemon

Back to Life Tumbler 24oz

$29$44Save $15

Shop the Back to Life Tumbler 24oz in two colours.

$29 at Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

This wonderfully warm puffer jacket has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape of the jacket. According to one reviewer, it's the "perfect winter jacket."

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

$169$278Save $109

Shop the Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket in five colours.

$169 at Lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Stay warm on your winter runs with this insulated zip-up jacket. Water-repellent and stretchy, the jacket is insulated and naturally breathable.

Lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

$119$198Save $79

Shop the Push Your Pace Jacket in two colours.

$119 at Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

Lululemon's fleece Everywhere Belt Bag is "super cute" and its size is "perfect for daily essentials," writes one reviewer.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

$39$74Save $35

Shop the Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece in three colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle

We all know we need to drink more water. This 32oz. water bottle has a double-wall design to help keep your drinks icy cold.

Lululemon

Back to Life Sport Bottle

$34$52Save $18

Available in two colours.

$34 at Lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

Designed with trail running in mind, these Blissfeel running shoes offer a rugged grip with moulded heel support. They're "one of the best trail shoes," writes one shopper. They're "light and comfortable."

Lululemon

Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe

$129$198Save $69

Shop the Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoes in four colours.

$129 at Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."

Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

$39$64Save $25

Shop this Align V-Neck Bra Light Support in five colours.

$39 at Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

There's no denying it: winter is coming. Get a head-start on your cold-weather wardrobe (and save a buck while you're at it) and pick up these cute Team Canada mittens for under $40. They're "cozy and comfy," writes one shopper. "[They make] us Canadians proud at the same time."

Lululemon

Team Canada Quilted Mittens

$39$68Save $29

Shop the Team Canada Quilted Mittens in three sizes.

$39 at Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 20L

Lululemon's City Adventurer Backpack has an exterior water bottle pocket, an expandable pocket for your sweaty gear, a trolley-compatible sleeve and so much more.

Lululemon

City Adventurer Backpack 20L

$89$138Save $49

City Adventurer Backpack 21L.

$89 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.