M&S has launched a new version of my go-to work bag and it's so worth buying

Last year, I spent months searching high and low for the perfect work bag and finally landed on black quilted should bag from Marks & Spencer. Costing just £35, it comfortably fit my 13inch Macbook laptop, a portable phone charger, make-up bag and a whole host of other miscellaneous items. I also loved that it looked super stylish and was similar to one I'd seen at Cos, but at a much lower price.

Unsurprisingly, my bag was one of M&S's biggest accessory hits in 2024 and sold out numerous times due to its luxury appearance and affordable price tag. Luckily, M&S has just released a new version for 2025, which is equally as chic, practical and affordable and is already selling fast.

M&S have really upped their handbag game for 2025, the new collection is filled with expensive-looking designs, from very on-trend suede totes to faux leather woven styles and practical crossbody bags (our shopping editor has just bought this bargain £25 bag).

I own the first iteration of the bag and can't recommend it highly enough. (Yahoo Life UK)

Marks & Spencer Quilted Shoulder Bag New 2025 version The new quilted bag is perfect for everyday use and is already flying off the shelves. £35 at Marks & Spencer

Honestly, I can't fault my M&S quilted shoulder bag it's spacious, trendy, and versatile, making it the ideal bag for work, weekend errands, and everything in between. The new version is the same great value too, as it costs just £35, and it's definitely going to be another sellout success. In fact, it's currently the number two bestseller in M&S's bag section.

Why we rate it

The quilted design isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's practical, too. The squishy fabric design means you can really jam-pack it full, plus it has a fully lined interior and is fitted with a secure zip fastening, so all your items remain safe.

It has a thick shoulder strap that mimics the style of a rucksack, which is integral to making sure it stays on your shoulder without sliding off, and provides great support, even when it's filled to the brim. Plus, it's made with a water-repellent finish, so even if you're caught in an unexpected downpour, your items won't come out soggy.

This affordable bag perfectly merges style and practicality. (Marks & Spencer)

The internal slip pocket is ideal for storing your keys and the fully lined interior will protect your belongings. (Marks & Spencer)

It's available in three colours, including this beige style. (Marks & Spencer)

Browse all colour options

Inside the bag there is one zipped pocket and one slip pocket too, which I like to put my keys, lip balm and paracetamol in to be able to easy grab it.

You can also shop the new quilted bag in three colours: black, natural or khaki. And, five-star reviews are already flying in, one shopper said "it's a great colour, has a good capacity, and is excellent quality", while another added it's "perfect size for throwing bits in throughout the day".

If you want to use it as a work bag, I can also confirm that my 13inch Macbook fits in, while another shopper said it fits their 15inch MacBook comfortably.

If you love the style but are looking for a smaller crossbody design, you're in luck, as M&S have created just that with the Quilted Mini Cross Body Bag. It's £10 cheaper too, costing £25, and comes in black, natural and lavender.

One five-star review says it's "lightweight, but sturdy", and they love that it "has both a classic style handle, as well as cross body strap."

Shop now: Quilted Shoulder Bag | £35 from Marks & Spencer

Shop now