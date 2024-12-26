Marriage ceremony costs set to rise

Couples in Hampshire will see the costs of registering their marriage increase [Getty Images]

The cost for people to get married in Hampshire is set to increase.

Hampshire County Council said it would raise prices across its range of ceremony options by 11%.

The increased fees are required to ensure the service remains commercially competitive, recover all costs, and provide "consistently high quality", the council said.

Hampshire's registration service performs more than 5,000 ceremonies each year - which include weddings, civil partnerships and couples renewing their vows.

The 2025/26 fees had initially been set to increase by 5%, before being amended to 11%.

Depending on the location and day, the new ceremony fee will range from £286 to £1,052.

The fees are reviewed annually to keep them in line with inflation, economic conditions, and the cost of providing the services.

Couples can select from various ceremony options designed to fit different budgets.

One option is the "basic" statutory ceremony, which costs £54 and is available at specific times of the week.

However, the council said it would no longer offer £54 ceremonies in Basingstoke and Fareham.

