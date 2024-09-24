Martha Stewart calls this cordless Bissell vacmop the 'best new home appliance'

From hard floors to area rugs, 'this machine does it all,' she says — and there's a handy self-cleaning mode to keep it fresh.

There are thousands of products on the market for cleaning your floors, from simple brooms and not-so-simple robot vacuums to spin mops and steam cleaners. But if you really want to save time, try a vacuum-mop combo. The very busy Martha Stewart recently named her Bissell Crosswave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum "the best new home appliance I have received." And if you're skeptical, take note of what else she said: "This is an unpaid recommendation because I love the machine!" OK then, Martha!

She shared her enthusiasm for the vacuum-mop hybrid on Instagram, uploading eight photos of it doing the dirty work around her kitchen. "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it," she wrote in the caption. "I have an old marble floor in my kitchen. Four dogs live in my kitchen! Many people are in my kitchen every day! I am a clean fanatic! Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!" She added that it picked up dog hair, dust and crumbs, all in just three minutes.

When Stewart, the queen of homemaking, endorses any home product, we listen. But upon further research, we discovered that this Bissell is great for reasons beyond its double-duty floor-cleaning abilities. It's cordless and offers up to 30 minutes of run time on a single charge. You can use it on hard floors and to vacuum area rugs. It has two tanks — one for clean water and one for dirty water — and a self-cleaning mode, which freshens up the brush roll and flushes debris into the dirty tank for easy disposal.

It's no wonder the busy Martha Stewart — who has a documentary about her life coming out on Netflix and is launching her 100th book — chooses a two-in-one cleaning machine to save time. (Getty Images)

This Bissell has nearly 18,000 less-famous but equally enthusiastic five-star fans at Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: "I love this thing. I love that you can vacuum alone or vacuum and mop at same time." They added that the "noise level is great! I have dogs and cats and it's by far the most quiet one I've ever had ... Charge holds great and it's super lightweight. The suction is powerful. I'm for sure satisfied."

Another shared that it tackles even nearly "invisible dirt." They continued: "When I first got this and was using it, it seemed to simply be mopping the floors … what came out in the canister is too embarrassing to even post on here! I'd used Swiffer pads for years now and thought the dirt on the pads after use proved it was getting up the dirt. The grain in my vinyl 'wood' flooring is slowly coming back through with each use of this machine, and even when I think it's clean, the canister post-use proves otherwise! Highly recommend."

Some fans noted that the machine is not really meant for huge jobs, but supplements their regular vacuuming routine. "I have a robotic vacuum that runs on a daily schedule. It gets rid of the majority of dog hair, dust and dirt that gets trailed in from going in and out of the house. By adding this once a week to the routine, my floors are clean enough to eat off of," one shopper shared, adding, "If you're not keeping your floors fairly clean throughout the week, don't expect this unit to become an industrial cleaner. That's not what it's meant for."

Hey, if it's good enough for the Martha Stewart, we'll give it a shot. Now, to adopt her skin-care routine too.

