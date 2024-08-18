Meghan Markle's style is a spectacle in colorful sequins on final day in Colombia

The Duchess of Sussex's unrivalled elegance has reigned supreme throughout her four-day tour of Colombia with Prince Harry.

From silhouette-enhancing separates to tailored workwear and a breathtaking revival of the late Princess Diana's precious jewels, Meghan has proven her penchant for effortless style as she and her husband work through a packed agenda.

As the couple kick-started their final day in South America, Meghan's exquisite fashion sense stood out amongst the crowd as she sported a poised and elegant look, wearing a white button down vest with a floral midi skirt.

Duchess Meghan teamed a white vest with a floral midi skirt (Getty Images)

While the vest added a touch of sophistication when she joined a panel of dignitaries for the "Afro Woman and Power" Forum, it was her skirt that truly provided some additional bling. She wore a Silvia Tcherassi Blair sequinned midi skirt, covered in beautifully ornate and colorful floral print atop a beige fabric.

The mother-of-two, who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with Prince Harry, paired her stunning look with gold jewelry accents, including a few bracelets and matching earrings, plus a pair of magenta stilettos.

The former actress swept her raven hair into a chignon with some tresses flowing down to frame her face, highlighting her natural beauty with her go-to beauty combo of a dewy base, golden bronzer and smudged eyeliner look.

Meghan joined a panel of dignitaries for the Afro Women and Power Forum (Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry, who were invited to Colombia by personal invitation of vice president Francia Marquez after she was moved by their Netflix documentary, have been embracing the country's culture across their four-day stopover.

They were also invited to draw a focus on their personal priorities, such as the impact of the digital world on young people, celebrating the military community and female empowerment.

The Duchess of Sussex's style has reigned supreme during the trip (Getty Images)

While their work has been at the heart of their visit, Meghan's perfectly curated tour-drobe has been the talk of the town amongst royal fans.

On Saturday, the former Suits star wore a vibrant blue dress from Oscar de la Renta, with a crew neck and was sleeveless for a chic look.

Meghan looked amazing in a halter neck two-piece on her first day in Colombia (Eric Charbonneau)

She paired the dress with heels from Aquazzura, a beloved brand of the Duchess', and a necklace by Logan Howell.

On Friday she visited Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, where she looked polished in a Loro Piana linen blazer in a camel hue paired with cigarette pants and a tailored white shirt.