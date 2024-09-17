Michaela DePrince's mother Elaine dies one day hours after daughter's shock death

The mother of trailblazing ballerina Michaela DePrince tragically died one day after her 29-year-old daughter's sudden death last Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the family, Jess Volinski, shared a heartbreaking statement on their behalf, explaining that Elaine DePrince, Michaela's adoptive mother, passed away on Wednesday, 11 September, during a routine procedure in preparation for surgery, and was unaware of her daughter's death at the time.

She wrote: "The last few days have been even more difficult than most people realise because the family has also been dealing with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother Elaine DePrince.

"Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela’s passing at the time of her procedure. As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated. The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child.

Michaela made history as theyoungest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem. (Marc Bryan-Brown)

"What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful. Grieving two family members who died within a 24 hour period is tragic and devastating. We continue to ask for privacy and appreciate you directing anyone sharing incorrect information and speculation to this post."

Michaela was an inspiration to dancers everywhere, from arriving in the US as an orphan from war-torn Sierra Leone to making history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Michaela starred on Dancing with the Stars when she was just 17 (Adam Taylor)

It was her adoptive mother, Elaine, who noticed her interest in ballet and enrolled her in classes. Michaela rose to fame aged just 17 when she appeared on Dancing with the Stars. She later went on to star in Beyoncé's Lemonade music video.

The heartbreaking news of Michaela's passing was shared on Friday in an official statement issued by Jess.

It read: "It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful sister, Michaela Mabinty DePrince. Michaela touched so many lives across the world, including ours. She was an unforgettable inspiration to everyone who knew her or heard her story. From her early life in war-torn Africa, to stages and screens across the world, she achieved her dreams and so much more.

More

"Her passion and impact on the dance world, especially in inspiring young Black dancers to pursue their dreams, has been tremendous. We will miss her and her gorgeous smile forever and we know you will, too."