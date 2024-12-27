Missing Dog Returns Home on Christmas Eve and Shocks Family By Ringing Doorbell

Athena disappeared from her Florida home on Dec. 15 and had her family worried they would spend the holidays without their beloved pet

The return of Athena the dog is the best gift her family could ask for.

According to First Coast News, the German shepherd dog disappeared from her Green Cove Springs, Florida, home on Dec. 15. After searching for the canine over a week, Athena's family began to fear the pet wouldn't be home for the holidays.

But in a Christmas miracle, Athena returned home on Christmas Eve, and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera. When the dog returned home alone, she walked up to the door and rang the doorbell, triggering her family's doorbell camera.

Related: Dog Surprises Family by Vanishing from Home and Then Ringing Doorbell Camera Upon His Return (Exclusive)

"It was about 2:30 a.m. when she was ringing on the doorbell and pawing on the door. This was Christmas Eve morning. I woke up from it and saw her on the Ring camera," Brooke Comer, Athena's owner, told WJAX.

Comer was excited and relieved to see Athena had returned safely after nine days of grueling searches and heartbroken meltdowns from her kids. The mom said since it was early in the morning, she tried to keep the pet's return a secret until later in the day, but the children woke up "from the excitement."

Athena's community was also happy to hear the dog had returned home. Comer told WJAX that her neighbors spent hours combing through their doorbell camera footage, looking for the canine. Dog lovers as far as Jacksonville and Saint Augustine reached out to Comer with tips and offers to help with the search for Athena, per WFOX.

Related: Homesick Dog Who Escaped Daycare Is Found Safe on His Front Porch Thanks to Doorbell Camera

Overall, Athena seems in good health despite spending nine days away from home, but Comer has noticed one change in the dog.

"She has not stopped whining or howling since she's come home. She's definitely found her voice now," Comer said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Footage from Athena's return home shows the 4-year-old dog hopping up repeatedly to paw the door and doorbell. After a few seconds, someone inside the house opens the door and excitedly greets the pet.

According to WJAX, Athena's family plans to have the dog microchipped and spayed in the new year to prevent further disappearances.



Read the original article on People