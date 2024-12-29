Mom Responds After Viral Family Christmas Portraits of Her Son in a Different Set of Pajamas from His Half-Siblings (Exclusive)

"I sent those from home," Taylor said of the pajamas her son Trü wore in the photos

A family’s Christmas portrait is going viral — for the wrong reasons.

In a TikTok video, mother and nursing student Taylor, who goes by @craveslim on social media, reacted to her 5-year-old son Trü going viral after his dad and stepmother didn’t get him matching pajamas for their family holiday photos.

Taylor recalled sharing the professional photos on Facebook and being shocked to see her son in last year’s pajamas while his dad, stepmother and their two children were all wearing matching pajama sets.

Taylor Trü in viral Christmas photos

"I sent those from home," Taylor said of Trü's pajamas in the video. "They are something to sleep in, not take professional photos in. My son could have [at] least got a fresh new set of pajamas."

The photos have since gone viral, amassing more than 59 million views on a social media post.

One family portrait shows four of the family members posing by a tree in festive green pajamas while Trü is wearing a black set with the words "Christmas Crew" on the top.

"My whole problem with this whole situation is that my son did not match everybody else, and I feel like the pictures were already booked on dad's free weekend," Taylor said in a second TikTok video. "Dad was already not supposed to have my kid. My kid was never supposed to be there. Therefore, my kid was never part of the plan. I feel like dad should have just left my son at home with me, and all of this would have been avoided."

Taylor added that she doesn’t blame her son's stepmother. "The blame was never on the girlfriend," she explained. "I never pointed a finger at her, but once my post started getting a lot of views and stuff, that's when she made her post, and she felt like I was attacking her, but I never attacked her. The internet blamed her. Let's just get that straight."

The proud mom continued, "I've always blamed dad from jump."

Now, Taylor exclusively tells PEOPLE that she found out about the photos on Christmas Day when her ex sent them via text after they were taken on Dec. 21.

When she asked her son how he felt about not matching with his family, he said, "Not good," Taylor recalls.

Taylor Taylor and son Trü in matching pajamas

Taylor was adamant not to let the photo mishap spoil the holiday for her son. She surprised him with matching pajamas and festive activities including watching movies and drinking hot chocolate.

"He really enjoyed his Christmas," she tells PEOPLE.

The stepmother, Riya Lee, shared the family photos on Facebook on Dec. 25 and was promptly accused of excluding Trü. She denied the allegations in a later post, saying she "very much didn’t leave him out" of the photo shoot.

Lee also claimed the boy’s father "couldn’t find" any matching pajamas for the boy and the rest of the family had already arranged theirs. She claimed she was not comfortable with Trü not matching the rest of the family but said "it was too late because our shoot was literally mins away."

Lee also said she didn't know Trü was going to be participating in the photo shoot.

Read the original article on People