Native releases new deodorant, body wash inspired by Jarritos flavors. Here's what to know.

From left to right, Native and Jarritos watermelon body wash, pineapple deodorant (top), mandarin body wash and passion fruit shampoo. The Native and Jarritos collection is available on the Native website and Target website.

The natural deodorant brand Native has released another unique collection for customers who enjoy a tasty treat.

Earlier this month, Native and Mexican soda brand Jarritos released a collection of deodorants, body wash, hair products and lotion − scented like four popular Jarritos flavors.

Native is popularly known for its aluminum- and cruelty-free deodorants, made from a baking soda base. Jarritos products are made with natural fruit juices, inspired by the flavors of Mexico.

In time for the holidays, Native also released a Dunkin' Donuts collection earlier this month, featuring deodorant, body wash, hair products and lotion that smell like various doughnuts.

Here's what to know about the Native x Jarritos Collection.

What are the Native x Jarritos Collection scents?

The mandarin Native and Jarritos body wash sits on a background of mandarins. The Native and Jarritos collection is available on the Native website and Target website. The collection features deodorant, body wash, hair products and lotion.

According to a Native news release, the collection features four Jarritos-inspired scents:

Watermelon: "A delightfully light, fruit scent. This fresh mix of watermelon and jasmine notes will give you cool summer vibes any time of the year."

Passion Fruit: "A tropical scent that's sure to tantalize. This sweet blend of guava, grapefruit and tangerine notes will transport you to paradise."

Mandarin: "A scent that packs a citrus punch. This powerful combination of mandarin, pear and peony notes will reawaken your senses."

Pineapple: "An exceptionally juicy scent. This fun fusion of pineapple and melon notes has a whole lot of tropical awesomeness."

Where to buy Native x Jarritos Collection

Native and Jarritos products are only available on the Native website and Target website. The products are not available in stores.

How much is the Native x Jarritos Collection?

According to a Native news release, each product from the collection cost the following:

Deodorant: $13

Body wash: $10

Lotion: $14

Shampoo, conditioner and 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner: $10

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Native-Jarritos collab: New deodorant, body wash inspired by soda