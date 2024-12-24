USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Native releases new deodorant, body wash inspired by Jarritos flavors. Here's what to know.
The natural deodorant brand Native has released another unique collection for customers who enjoy a tasty treat.
Earlier this month, Native and Mexican soda brand Jarritos released a collection of deodorants, body wash, hair products and lotion − scented like four popular Jarritos flavors.
Native is popularly known for its aluminum- and cruelty-free deodorants, made from a baking soda base. Jarritos products are made with natural fruit juices, inspired by the flavors of Mexico.
In time for the holidays, Native also released a Dunkin' Donuts collection earlier this month, featuring deodorant, body wash, hair products and lotion that smell like various doughnuts.
Here's what to know about the Native x Jarritos Collection.
What are the Native x Jarritos Collection scents?
According to a Native news release, the collection features four Jarritos-inspired scents:
Watermelon: "A delightfully light, fruit scent. This fresh mix of watermelon and jasmine notes will give you cool summer vibes any time of the year."
Passion Fruit: "A tropical scent that's sure to tantalize. This sweet blend of guava, grapefruit and tangerine notes will transport you to paradise."
Mandarin: "A scent that packs a citrus punch. This powerful combination of mandarin, pear and peony notes will reawaken your senses."
Pineapple: "An exceptionally juicy scent. This fun fusion of pineapple and melon notes has a whole lot of tropical awesomeness."
Where to buy Native x Jarritos Collection
Native and Jarritos products are only available on the Native website and Target website. The products are not available in stores.
How much is the Native x Jarritos Collection?
According to a Native news release, each product from the collection cost the following:
Deodorant: $13
Body wash: $10
Lotion: $14
Shampoo, conditioner and 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner: $10
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Native-Jarritos collab: New deodorant, body wash inspired by soda